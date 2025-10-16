Red Wings Push Win Streak to 3 in 4-1 Win Over the Panthers

For the first time in the 2025-26 regular season, the Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers squared off. The Red Wings entered the game coming off a last-minute victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday (Oct. 13), while the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were coming off their first loss of the season. In a back-and-forth, tightly contested game, the Red Wings pulled off a 4-1 victory.

Game Recap

The opening 20 minutes of play were more of a defensive battle than anything else. Both teams fought hard to get anything rolling offensively, and when they did, Cam Talbot (Red Wings) and Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers) both stood tall when challenged. The best scoring opportunity came off a point shot that was redirected out front of Bobrovsky by Red Wings winger Elmer Soderblom. Bobrovsky made a save with his helmet, and the scoring chance ended up ringing off the crossbar. After the first period, the game ended in a 0-0 deadlock with both teams registering nine shots.

Oct 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) receives congratulations from teammates after he scores in the second period against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

The goal-scoring began early on in the second period, with Mason Appleton being the beneficiary of a turnover caused by Dylan Larkin in the offensive zone. Larkin found Appleton in the slot for a one-timer that beat Bobrovsky for a 1-0 Red Wings lead less than three minutes into the period. At the 10-minute mark of the middle period, Patrick Kane added to the lead on the power play after Larkin won an offensive zone faceoff. Kane’s patience with the puck paid off as he beat Bobrovsky over his glove to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. The goal marked the 494th of Kane’s career.

The Panthers did close the gap before the end of the period, with Brad Marchand beating Kane on a one-on-one battle around the backside of the net and beating Talbot five-hole on a wrap-around shot to get the game to a 2-1 score heading into the third period.

The first half of the third period was quiet offensively, much like the first, but in the last 10 minutes of the game, both teams began to get quality scoring chances, with the Red Wings seeming to get more of them. But once again, Bobrovsky and Talbot answered the bell and stood tall in their respective nets. The biggest save of the period came from Bobrovsky on a point-blank chance in the slot from Larkin to help keep the game at a one-goal Red Wings lead. It stayed that way until Appleton added his second of the game into an empty net with just over two minutes remaining, before Michael Rasmussen added another to give the Red Wings a 4-1 victory.

In the win, Talbot stopped 21 of the 22 shots he faced, while Bobrovsky made 20 saves on 22 shots.

What’s Next

The Panthers have a quick turnaround. They will head to New Jersey to take on the Devils on Thursday (Oct. 16), looking to end their two-game skid. With the win, the Red Wings’ win streak moved to three, and they return to action on Friday (Oct. 17) against the Tampa Bay Lightning.