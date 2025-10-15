Oilers: Who Comes Off the Roster When Everyone’s Healthy?

The Edmonton Oilers are a banged-up group early in the 2025-26 season. Zach Hyman has yet to play following a wrist fracture suffered in the Western Conference Final, and he’s far from the only regular missing from the lineup. Jake Walman has not played this season due to an undisclosed ailment, nor has Mattias Janmark.

Meanwhile, Alec Regula is also sidelined with an undisclosed injury, and newly signed Jack Roslovic made his Oilers debut on Tuesday versus the New York Rangers. There have been a lot of moving parts to begin the campaign.

Including those on injured reserve, the Oilers have 26 players on the roster. Once Hyman, Walman, and Janmark are activated, management will need to remove three players from the group to comply with the 23-man roster limit. So, who comes out?

Young Oilers Could Draw Short Stick

Isaac Howard will likely be reassigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) when the regulars are healthy. The 2024-25 Hobey Baker Award winner has suited up for all three of the Oilers’ games but hasn’t made a big impact. He just made the transition from college to the pro ranks, so some AHL seasoning may be valuable, and the fact that he’s waiver-exempt makes it all the more likely that he winds up being sent to the Bakersfield Condors.

Isaac Howard, Edmonton Oilers (Sergei Belski-Imagn Images)

Matt Savoie is another young, waiver-exempt forward who could also be reassigned. The 21-year-old was expected to be a regular this season, but there’s no need to rush him if they have better options up front. His next few games could be the determining factor in whether he stays or goes.

Curtis Lazar, 30, agreed to a one-year deal with the Oilers this offseason in what was viewed as a depth move. He has yet to suit up for the team and could find himself on waivers instead of Savoie.

The 27-year-old Noah Philp has had an incredible journey to the NHL, but he is not a lock to remain with the club for the full season. That said, scoring a goal versus the Vancouver Canucks last week doesn’t hurt his case to stay for now, especially if he can continue to chip in offensively.

Stecher May Be Waived

On the back end, the Oilers currently have eight players, which includes Walman and Regula. Once healthy, management will likely opt for seven defencemen, which could mean trouble for Troy Stecher.

Troy Stecher, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Stecher, 31, who is in the second year of his two-year contract, has played just one of the Oilers’ three games. While he’s a dependable option when called upon, the Oilers have favoured another right-shot option, Ty Emberson, for two of their three games.

Oilers Have Depth

Of course, there’s no guarantee that when Hyman, Walman, and Janmark are ready to return, the rest of the roster will still be healthy. Injuries are inevitable, but if the team does find itself healthy, it could make for some difficult decisions.

This is a good problem to have, as it speaks to the team’s depth this season. Most likely, the Oilers will reassign Howard and risk putting Lazar and Stecher on waivers. However, if management is afraid of losing one of those two, Savoie could be reassigned, or perhaps even Philp. It’s a situation to continue monitoring in the weeks ahead.