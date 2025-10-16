Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flyers –10/16/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (2-1-0) at FLYERS (1-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Nikita Chibrikov

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague, Colin Miller

Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)

Status report

Connor and Nyquist each participated in the Jets morning skate Thursday and are expected to play after each missed practice Wednesday for maintenance. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said there were question marks regarding the lineup because of some injury issues he would not disclose.

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Adam Ginning — Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Status report

York was activated off injured reserve Thursday and “probably” will make his season debut after missing the first three games because of a lower-body injury, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said; the defenseman took part in an optional morning skate, but Tocchet said he would wait for York to “give me the thumbs up or thumbs down” before making a final decision. … In a corresponding move, defenseman Emil Andrae was loaned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

