Projected Lineups for Jets vs Flyers –10/16/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xfinity Mobile Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
JETS (2-1-0) at FLYERS (1-1-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN3
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo — Jonathan Toews — Tanner Pearson
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Gustav Nyquist
Cole Koepke — Morgan Barron — Nikita Chibrikov
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Logan Stanley — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Parker Ford, Kale Clague, Colin Miller
Injured: Cole Perfetti (ankle), Dylan Samberg (wrist)
Status report
Connor and Nyquist each participated in the Jets morning skate Thursday and are expected to play after each missed practice Wednesday for maintenance. … Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said there were question marks regarding the lineup because of some injury issues he would not disclose.
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Trevor Zegras — Christian Dvorak — Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin — Jett Luchanko — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Adam Ginning — Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Rodrigo Abols, Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Status report
York was activated off injured reserve Thursday and “probably” will make his season debut after missing the first three games because of a lower-body injury, Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said; the defenseman took part in an optional morning skate, but Tocchet said he would wait for York to “give me the thumbs up or thumbs down” before making a final decision. … In a corresponding move, defenseman Emil Andrae was loaned to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.
