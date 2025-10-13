Scheifele & Comrie Lead Jets to 5-2 Win Over Islanders

The Winnipeg Jets continued their strong start to the 2025-26 campaign with a convincing 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night at Canada Life Centre. Powered by balanced scoring, sharp goaltending from Eric Comrie, and an efficient special-teams effort, the Jets improved to 2-1-0 on the season and once again showed the depth that has defined their early success.

Game Recap

From the opening puck drop, Winnipeg made it clear they intended to dictate tempo. Early pressure paid off when Morgan Barron opened the scoring at 7:35, finishing a sustained possession sequence (assists: Cole Koepke, Logan Stanley). Four minutes later, the Jets extended their lead with a power-play strike: Nino Niederreiter buried a one-timer off a crisp feed from Gustav Nyquist and Jonathan Toews to make it 2-0.

The Islanders weathered the early storm and responded with urgency in the second period. Just 2:05 in, Jean-Gabriel Pageau makes it a one-goal game with a tip-in down in front of the net, earning a goal in his 800th NHL game, injecting momentum for New York. Yet Winnipeg answered almost immediately — Logan Stanley ripped a wrist shot from the point just 14 seconds later, restoring a two-goal lead and setting the tone for the remainder of the period.

Eric Comrie, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Midway through the frame, Tanner Pearson extended the Jets’ advantage to 4-1, finishing off a sustained cycle set up by Niederreiter. Though Emil Heineman struck later to make it 4-2, Winnipeg’s structure held firm. The Islanders struggled to generate sustained zone time or high-danger chances, and Comrie stood tall through repeated pressure.

In the third period, the Jets protected their lead with disciplined play, tightening their defensive structure and controlling transitions to limit New York’s offensive zone entries. Though the Islanders outshot Winnipeg 35–26, they were kept to the perimeter and generated few high-danger chances. Eric Comrie remained composed throughout, turning aside 33 of 35 shots (.943 save percentage/SV%) to preserve the lead. With just under three minutes remaining, Mark Scheifele sealed the victory by finishing a feed from Kyle Connor, capping off a strong all-around performance. Winnipeg’s special teams once again made the difference, going 1-for-3 on the power play and killing all five New York opportunities. The 5-2 win improved the Jets to 2-1-0, showcasing a balanced lineup, sharp execution, and early-season chemistry that continues to build momentum.

This game exemplifies the kind of two-way, balanced identity Winnipeg wants to project all season. They didn’t rely on one forward or the top line; instead, depth players contributed, goaltending held steady, and defensive structure was consistent.

With back-to-back wins, the Jets are off to an ideal start. Their performance against the Islanders sends a message: this team is serious, dangerous, and ready to grind on both ends.