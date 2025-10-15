NHL Rumors: Matheson Deal, Robertson Trade, Michkov Trouble

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens are quickly moving on to other business after signing Lane Hutson. Who is their next priority in terms of a contract extension? Meanwhile, are the Toronto Maple Leafs ready to give Nick Robertson a fresh start? The forward is seeking a better opportunity elsewhere. Finally, is Matvei Michkov already in the doghouse with Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet?

Canadiens Trying to Sign Mike Matheson

The Montreal Canadiens are looking at another significant move on their blue line this season, now turning their focus to re-signing veteran defenseman Mike Matheson. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the 31-year-old, a pending free agent next July, and his agent are open to contract discussions.

The key hurdle appears to be term, with Matheson seeking security in a four- or five-year deal, potentially carrying an AAV of $6.5–$7 million, up from his current $4.875 million.

Matheson has earned praise from Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis and over the past season, he’s grown into a reliable top-pair defenseman, contributing significantly at both ends of the ice. With cap space available, re-signing Matheson seems possible, which is a positive pivot over previous speculation the team might have been open to moving him in the right deal.

Nick Robertson Seeking Better Opportunities

Nick Robertson’s name is surfacing in trade rumors again. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger on Insider Trading, the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is hoping for a larger role and more opportunities in the NHL. That could mean a deal and the organization seems to believe “it might be time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.”

General manager Brad Treliving has reportedly spoken with a few clubs that may have interest.

Despite showing top-six potential and offensive skill, Robertson has struggled to secure consistent ice time, often finding himself in the bottom six and occasionally being scratched. All the while, rookie Easton Cowan has impressed early this season on the top line.

Previous interest in Robertson reportedly stalled due to high asking prices or lukewarm interest from other teams. It’s unclear if the Leafs are willing to lower their ask.

Foligno Taking Leave From Blackhawks

Nick Foligno is taking a temporary leave from the Chicago Blackhawks. The team captain is taking time away to be with his daughter, who is undergoing follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease. The team and the veteran forward are not making further comment, but our best wishes go out to the Foligno family.

Flyers’ Michkov Battles Early Struggles but Isn’t Being Punished

Philadelphia Flyers superstar forward Matvei Michkov has had a challenging start to the 2025-26 season. The 20-year-old right wing is scoreless through three games and has seen limited ice time, averaging just under 15 minutes per contest. In some key moments, including overtime, he didn’t get a shift, raising questions about his role and relationship with new head coach Rick Tocchet.

Tocchet explained that Michkov is still working through an ankle injury sustained before training camp. The latest update came from Kevin Kurz of The Athletic:

“According to Tocchet, though, more context is necessary. On Monday morning, the Flyers’ coach revealed that Michkov sustained an ankle injury before training camp, and it’s something that he’s evidently still working through.” source – ‘Flyers’ Matvei Michkov struggling for ice time. What’s going on?’ – Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 10/14/2025

Tocchet emphasized that the forward is healthy now, and his reduced ice time also reflects team penalties and lineup balance rather than punishment.

Michkov’s misplays, such as a blown defensive assignment on Sam Reinhart’s shorthanded goal, have drawn attention, though Tocchet stresses the coaching staff is not already branding him as a player who can’t play a 200-foot game.