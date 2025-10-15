Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Blues – 10/15/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1) at BLUES (2-1-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Greene — Lukas Reichel
Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report:
Foligno, a forward, is taking a leave of absence from the Blackhawks for his daughter’s upcoming heart surgery; he will be replaced by Reichel. … Slaggert has resumed skating but will miss his fifth straight game; the forward could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Latest for THW:
- The Chris Chelios Trade Revisited
- 3 Takeaways From the Blackhawks’ 3-1 Victory Over the Mammoth
- Blackhawks, Ilya Mikheyev Seal 3-1 Win Over Mammoth
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexander Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk
Philip Broberg — Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)
Status report
Laughton, a forward, is week to week. … Woll, a goalie, is still away from the Maple Leafs due to a personal Sundqvist, a forward, has not played this season and will miss his fourth consecutive game, and Toropchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight; each is day to day..
Latest for THW: