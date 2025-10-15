Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs Blues – 10/15/25

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (1-2-1) at BLUES (2-1-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach — Connor Bedard — Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen — Frank Nazar — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato — Jason Dickinson — Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Greene — Lukas Reichel

Alex Vlasic — Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser — Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk — Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report:

Foligno, a forward, is taking a leave of absence from the Blackhawks for his daughter’s upcoming heart surgery; he will be replaced by Reichel. … Slaggert has resumed skating but will miss his fifth straight game; the forward could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. … The Blackhawks are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Pius Suter — Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexander Texier — Nick Bjugstad — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker — Justin Faulk

Philip Broberg — Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower and upper-body soreness)

Status report

Sundqvist, a forward, has not played this season and will miss his fourth consecutive game, and Toropchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight; each is day to day.

