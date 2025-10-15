Rangers News & Rumors: Home Ice Struggles, Carrick, Trocheck, Shesterkin

The New York Rangers have gotten out to a rough start to their 2025-26 season, and as they look to bounce back from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, a slow beginning is not going to help their case as they fight to get back to the postseason.

Related: Recapping the New York Rangers’ First Week of Games

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at their struggles on home ice to open the season, the hot start from Sam Carrick, and an injury update on Vincent Trocheck.

Rangers Can’t Score on Home Ice

The Rangers have become the first team in modern NHL history to not score in their first three home games of the season, and their offensive struggles have been the key reason they haven’t been able to win games.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

In their previous matchup, the Rangers outplayed the Edmonton Oilers and should have beaten them handily. Unfortunately for them, Stuart Skinner stole a game for the Oilers, and they couldn’t get one past him as he notched his first shutout of the season.

While this is likely just a weirdly slow start for the Rangers that they will turn around soon, it’s concerning that they have struggled to find production on home ice.

Sam Carrick Having Impressive Start

While fans were hoping they could get more out of their depth forwards this season, one of the most surprising starts has come from fourth-line winger Sam Carrick, who has three assists through his first five games and has been a strong performer at both ends of the ice.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for New York Rangers on 2025-10-14: pic.twitter.com/ZzLUND68kU — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) October 15, 2025

By no means has he been their best player, but considering how effective he has been both offensively and defensively, he could prove to be a difference maker as the season moves along, and he could earn an opportunity to move up the lineup if he remains consistent.

Vincent Trocheck Placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve

As if their bad luck couldn’t get any worse, it was revealed that the Rangers had placed forward Vincent Trocheck on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

The Rangers are placing Vincent Trocheck on LTIR with an upper-body injury pic.twitter.com/DvjgrJ5hFE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 15, 2025

Trocheck has played two games this season, notching one assist, and hasn’t played since October 9th against the Buffalo Sabres. He will be a huge loss for the Rangers moving forward, considering they have run into issues trying to score. He was a strong contributor last season, scoring 26 goals and adding 33 assists for 59 points through 82 games.

Igor Shesterkin’s Incredible Start

Another player worth highlighting is goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has one shutout and two wins in four games this season. He has played incredibly well despite the team’s lack of wins, posting a 0.76 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .972 save percentage (SV%).

While maintaining a stat line like that is near impossible throughout an entire season, it’s promising that he is playing at an elite form and is helping give the Rangers a chance to win each game. If the team can figure out a way to start scoring goals in front of him and can move past this rocky start, they could become one of the most dangerous teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers are back in action on Thursday (Oct. 16) when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, hoping to bounce back and pick up a victory.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.