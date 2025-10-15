Projected Lineups for Flames vs Mammoth – 10/15/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (1-3-0) at MAMMOTH (1-2-0)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360
Flames projected lineup
Matvei Gridin — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronatoa
Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich
Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley — Zane Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal, Jake Bean
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)
Status report
The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino
Nate Schmidt — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
