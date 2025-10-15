Projected Lineups for Flames vs Mammoth – 10/15/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (1-3-0) at MAMMOTH (1-2-0)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN360

Flames projected lineup

Matvei Gridin — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronatoa

Joel Farabee — Morgan Frost — Yegor Sharangovich

Samuel Honzek — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg — Connor Zary — Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley — Zane Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Justin Kirkland, Brayden Pachal, Jake Bean

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (undisclosed), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed)

Status report

The Flames did not hold a morning skate following a 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Jack McBain — Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto — Kevin Stenlund — Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev — John Marino

Nate Schmidt — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Dmitri Simashev

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

