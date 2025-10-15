Mammoth’s Michal Kunc Is All in on His NHL Dream With Move to Tucson

There are currently around 40 to 50 Czech players in the NHL. It’s not a top-five nationality in the league, but it is on the cusp of it at number six. Jaromír Jágr, Patrik Eliáš, and David Pastrňák are the highlights of hockey in Czechia, but there have been plenty of players who have come over to North America and have had a great career.

The Utah Mammoth are no exception to having notable Czech players on their team. For the past couple of seasons, Karel Vejmelka has been tending the net, recently earning a long-term extension in March. They added another Czech goaltender, Vítek Vaněček, over the summer.

However, there was another Czech who joined the Mammoth under everyone’s radar way back in April. Similar to most of his countrymen, Michal Kunc is trying to create his path to the NHL after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Mammoth. Despite the noted lack of success when it comes to Czech skaters within the organization, Kunc came halfway across the globe to give it his all. Even if it starts with paying his dues in Tucson, to chase his dreams, he’ll do anything to eventually get to Salt Lake City.

The Road to the NHL Starts in Tucson

For the past seven seasons, Kunc has been playing in the Czech Extraliga, the highest level of hockey in Czechia. In those 222 games that he’s played, he has produced 89 points. His highlight season came in 2024-25, where he had 35 points in 49 games. Kunc led Olomouc HC in points and assists during that season.

However, even across the globe in Czechia, the dream of playing in the NHL lingers in most players’ minds. The chance to play among the best in order to win the Stanley Cup is one that players in Europe will risk anything to chase, even if it means leaving everything they know halfway across the world. Kunc is no exception to that.

“I want to fight to the NHL,” Kunc said. “I want to play in the NHL. It’s my dream.”

The Mammoth and the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Tucson Roadrunners, as mentioned, are no strangers to Czech skaters or players who have played in the Czech Extraliga. In fact, they were the ones who reached out to Kunc to get the contract done.

However, they haven’t had a great past with these Czech skaters making the NHL. Over the past couple of seasons, the Mammoth have had a couple of players come from the country’s hockey league with hopes they would be the next Ivan Hlinka, who was undrafted and went on to have a short but great NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks.

Unfortunately, that never happened to Miloš Kelemen or Patrik Koch, the two players who were signed out of Europe by the Arizona Coyotes in the past couple of years. While both Koch and Keleman had decent careers with the Roadrunners, they combined for 11 games with the Coyotes and only one point in those games. Both players opted to return to the Czech Extraliga at the beginning of last season, with a prolonged NHL career more than likely not in the cards.

Kunc knows of Keleman and Koch despite never playing with either of them. He knows the difficulty of making an NHL roster. However, he agreed to the move to North America anyway.

With the move, just like every other foreign player, Kunc will have to adapt to the way hockey is played in North America. The rink is smaller and the game is faster. It’s something he noticed even in the AHL preseason.

“The rink is a little smaller,” Kunc said. “Sometimes, I haven’t got the time for something. I must be faster and clever.”

The AHL is also a very physical league, as every single player is battling to get promoted to the NHL. Fortunately, Kunc is not one to shy away from that side of the game. In the two preseason games, he found himself tussling with two different Henderson Silver Knights, standing up for his teammates.

Michal Kunc, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Henderson Silver Knights)

Even the practices in North America are extremely different from the ones Kunc is used to in Czechia. They’re more intense and challenging, but in Kunc’s eyes, that’s good for his game.

“Every practice day is very hard, and I think that I will be better here, because the training for me is very hard, and I love it,” Kunc said.

In the first two games of the Roadrunners’ season, Kunc has already shown he can fit in. He has an assist after playing on a line with Julian Lutz and Sam Lipkin. While his linemates have been helpful during the transition to North America, Kunc says the Roadrunners captain, Austin Poganski, has been one of the most helpful players to help him succeed in Tucson so far.

“He’s helped me on the ice, and I need it because English is my second language, and I need help,” Kunc said. “He’s a very good man.”

It hasn’t just been Roadrunners teammates who have helped Kunc during his move. Vejmelka spoke to him a lot during training camp, reassuring him that Utah’s locker room is a great and safe one. One that will challenge him to be the best player he can be, but also one that is there to support him.

The best part of Kunc’s game is his shot. He has a heavy one that can get through traffic and either into the net or into a great place for a rebound opportunity. That’s how he got his first point with the Roadrunners. It was a shot from the top of the faceoff circle, which Cameron Hebig rebounded in.

It’s a great quality to have, especially when you have guys like Hebig on the team who are heavy on net front presence. Kunc is proud of his shot, but at the end of the day, he’s willing to do anything to help his team.

“I have good skating with a good shot, and I will do everything for this team so that we can be better and better,” Kunc said.

Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin is excited to have a player who can push the pace and is as hungry as Kunc is. Potvin loves giving those types of players opportunities, and it’s exactly what Kunc will get playing under him.

“He’s exciting,” Potvin said. “He’s a player who pushes the pace, and he wants to play. He wants to excel, and he’s looking forward to an opportunity. We want to do that for him.”

The Move Off the Ice

There’s a lot that goes into moving across the world. Kunc had a whole life back in Czechia. That includes his family and his girlfriend, Natálie. It also includes, most importantly, his dog Jack.

“I have one dog, a beautiful dog,” Kunc said. “It’s my kid. I hope that he comes with my girlfriend here. We spent some time together here, so I’m happy for that.”

Moving to a new place also means finding a place to live. In Tucson, there aren’t many people who speak Czech. It’s been hard trying to find a place to live. Fortunately, Montana Onyebuchi has been assisting him in apartment hunting.

“I must find an apartment and some stuff for the apartment,” Kunc said. “I’m buying, and that’s very hard for me.”

Because of this, Kunc hasn’t gotten any time to explore Tucson yet. When he does settle in and has some free time, he’ll more than likely indulge in some of his favorite hobbies. That includes golfing and fishing. It wouldn’t be surprising if some of his teammates join him, as those two activities are a common favorite around the Mammoth organization.

There is one thing that Kunc mentioned that he’s enjoyed in Tucson so far, despite being so busy. The nice weather, which is something he said isn’t usual in Czechia.

Michal Kunc, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Henderson Silver Knights)

The story of a player from the Czech Extraliga coming over to the Roadrunners to try to get to the NHL is one that’s been seen before and hasn’t had an ideal ending yet. There are a lot of challenges in bringing over a player who has never played outside of Europe before. Despite those challenges, Kunc will try his best to be a different story. The Mammoth obviously see something in him and are giving him the chance to prove them right.

“It’s harder for a player who comes from Europe,” Potvin said. “We’re going to do what we can to help him out with it. He’s a player who has a lot of good character traits, and he’s hungry. We can’t wait to see what he does.”

It’s a tough battle to get to the NHL, and Kunc’s journey, even at this point, will be one filled with hardships. He knows that, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get there. However, even at this point, being down in Tucson and thousands of miles away from his family and home country, he’s happy. He’s excited to play for the Roadrunners and is looking forward to giving it his all.

“It’s very hard (to get to the NHL),” Kunc said. “I know it, and I want to play very good hockey here and enjoy it here. I’m glad I’m here.”

Time will tell if Kunc can thrive in the AHL and eventually make it to the NHL. One thing is for certain, though, Kunc will leave it all on the ice for the Roadrunners every night, and that’s the type of player any hockey team would love to have.