NHL Morning Recap – November 1, 2025

Today, we will be looking the three NHL games that were played on Oct. 31, 2025. That includes Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche taking on Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights. As well as the New York Islander rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer back in action against the Washington Capitals.

All that and more in another edition of the Morning Recap.

AVALANCHE 4 at GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

Avalanche Goal Summary:

P1 0:41 – Martin Necas (8) from Cale Makar (13), Devon Toews (2)

P2 4:32 – Brock Nelson (3) from Jack Drury (3)

P3 10:11 – Brent Burns (1) from Necas (7)

P3 18:22 – Cale Makar (4) from Necas (8), Nathan MacKinnon (9) – Empty Net

Golden Knights Goal Summary:

P3 2:51 – Tomas Hertl (5) from Shea Theodore (5), Mitch Marner (11)

P3 12:01 – Marner (3) from Hertl (6), Ben Hutton (3)

ISLANDERS 3 at CAPITALS 1

Capitals Goal Summary:

P2 4:48 – Tom Wilson (6) from Jakob Chychrun (4), Matt Roy (1)

Islanders Goal Summary:

P2 14:58 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau (3) from Simon Holmstrom (4)

P3 4:29 – Bo Horvat (7) from Emil Heineman (2), Ryan Pulock (5)

P3 18:44 – Mathew Barzal (3) from Adam Pelech (2) – Empty Net

RED WINGS 2 at DUCKS 5

Ducks Goal Summary:



P1 4:53 – Troy Terry (4) from Drew Helleson (4), Leo Carlsson (8)

P1 12:24 – Carlsson (5) from Terry (8), Jacob Trouba (4)

P2 6:35 – Mason McTavish (2) from Olen Zellweger (2), Cutter Gauthier (3)

P3 0:55 – Chris Kreider (5) from Gauthier (4), Carlsson (9)

P3 17:28 – Terry (5) from Carlsson (10) – Empty Net

Red Wings Goal Summary:



P1 8:19 – Lucas Raymond (3) from Dylan Larkin (9), Alex DeBrincat (10)

P2 15:25 – DeBrincat (4) PP from Raymond (8), Moritz Seider (5)