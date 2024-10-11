Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Hurricanes – 10/11/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul

Cameron Atkinson — Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman — Janis Moser

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Conor Sheary

Injured: None

Status report

– The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)

Status report

– The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday and coach Rod Brind’Amour did not name a starting goalie.

