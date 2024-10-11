Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Hurricanes – 10/11/24

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (0-0-0) at HURRICANES (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNP
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nicholas Paul
Cameron Atkinson — Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman — Janis Moser
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Michael Eyssimont, Conor Sheary
Injured: None
Status report
– The Lightning could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier
Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Dmitry Orlov – Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: None
Injured: Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed)
Status report
– The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Friday and coach Rod Brind’Amour did not name a starting goalie.
