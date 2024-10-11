Islanders’ Tsyplakov Shows Top-Line Potential, but It’s Duclair’s Role for Now

The New York Islanders’ opening game of the 2024-25 season looked eerily similar to a lot of games from last season. They jumped out to a 3-2 lead following a shorthanded goal in the third period only to allow the Utah Hockey Club to score seconds later on the power play.

That was just the beginning. The Islanders scored a go-ahead goal with just 3:07 left in regulation only to allow a goal 13 seconds later. To top off the night, they went to overtime, like they did plenty of times from the season before, and ultimately lost 5-4. It was another game where the Islanders earned a point in a game they should have easily earned two.

Related: Utah HC Wins First Road Game in OT Against Islanders

The roster is similar and it looks that way based on how they played. The two new faces are Maxim Tsyplakov and Anthony Duclair, and they were bright spots in the loss as they contributed two goals and an assist and provided some hope for the season ahead. The offseason additions provided an immediate impact.

Tsyplakov notably showed that he’s a star in the making with his strong play in the offensive end of the ice. That said, he’ll remain on the second line. That’s not a knock on him as much as it’s a reminder that Duclair is the top-line skater for now, especially considering how he played on opening night.

Tsyplakov’s Skills Show He’ll Be Barzal’s Ideal Linemate

Throughout the first game, it was hard to ignore Tsyplakov’s speed and burst on the wing. He stepped up when he had space to operate and showed that this season he will gash opponents on the rush. His first goal of his NHL career came on a rush with Brock Nelson finding him in space and Tsyplakov taking advantage.

More importantly, the goal came off a great shot, something the Islanders hoped he would display when they acquired him in the summer. From the high slot, he zipped the puck to the top corner of the net to give the team their fourth goal of the night. With a goal in his first NHL game, he’s on pace for an 82-goal season (since that’s clearly how things work).

Tsyplakov’s speed complements Mathew Barzal’s game and with a great shot, he’ll eventually be an ideal winger on the top line. This switch won’t happen now and instead, he’ll play on the same line as Nelson, where he’ll still find open looks. This isn’t because Tsyplakov can’t play on the top line but because Duclair is the best option at the moment.

Duclair Rounds Out Top Line

Duclair takes the top line to the next level and his first game proved why he’s a worthwhile addition this offseason. He scored the first goal of the night with a power-play goal coming off a Noah Dobson shot that deflected off of him into the net. Sure, Duclair didn’t do much but he was at the right place at the right time.

Anthony Duclair, New York Islanders (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Then came a goal where his skill was on full display. Dobson found Duclair behind the net, who found Bo Horvat with a centering pass to allow the Islanders to score their second goal of the game. Duclair needed to thread the needle to get the puck to Horvat in the slot and he did to give the Islanders a much-needed goal.

Barzal and Horvat need a skater who can find the back of the net and set up scoring chances from the wing. Duclair does both and it makes him a key part of the top line and the Islanders’ overall success in the offensive zone. The Barzal/Horvat connection was already good enough but Duclair puts the line over the top. It didn’t take over in the opening-night game but it will steal plenty of games this season.

When Tsyplakov Will Take Over That Top-Line Role

Tsyplakov was great in his first game but he’ll still need to acclimate to the NHL. Utah gave him a lot of space to work with but other teams won’t and he’ll need to prove he can still thrive when the game slows down. He’s 26 years old and not a prospect while Duclair is 29 but the difference between the two when it comes to NHL experience is a decade.

It’s why Duclair will stay on the top line, especially early on in the season. Tsyplakov must prove that the first game wasn’t an oddity and that he can continue playing at this level. If he does, it will prove he should move to the top line.

Tsyplakov proved in his first game that he has the upside to become a star at the NHL level. His speed and scoring can make him a perennial 20-goal scorer if not better and a key part of the Islanders offense. Now, it’s a matter of him stepping up and doing just that.