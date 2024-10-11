Spitfire Trio Named to Canada’s Rosters for Under-17 Challenge

Good drafting continues to pay off for the Windsor Spitfires. This November, they’re going to be well-represented on the national stage as three players were selected to play in the 2024 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Spitfires’ general manager Bill Bowler had a tough task ahead of him in the offseason. Thanks to a poor finish to 2023-24, and multiple trades, the club had multiple high picks in the 2024 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft. He used that opportunity to build on the youth that the club already had. The result has paid off in spades; six prospects were signed and four of those are making an immediate impact at the OHL level. Now, three of those four have been recognized by Team Canada.

Belchetz, Hicks, & Lemieux Join Canada

On Thursday afternoon, the Spitfire made the announcement – forwards Ethan Belchetz and Jean-Christoph Lemieux, along with defenceman Carter Hicks, will all represent Team Canada at the event. It runs from Nov. 3-9 in Sarnia, ON.

Belchetz, who will be on Canada White, was the first-overall pick in April’s 2024 OHL Draft. After a dominating season with the Oakville Rangers U16 AAA, where he had 46 goals and 84 points in 34 games, he went on to win the OHL Cup Most Valuable Player Award. At 6-foot-5, 226-pounds, the Oakville native brings a unique combination of size, speed, and a pro shot and already has four goals and eight points in five games for the Spitfires.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound Lemieux was the Spitfires’ second-round pick, 22nd overall, out of the Quinte Red Devils U16 AAA. Last season, he had 24 goals and 60 points in 35 games. He has continued that offensive streak in the OHL, putting home two goals and five points in three games and showcasing a gritty, offensive prowess so far. He’ll join Belchetz on Canada White.

Hicks was the Spitfires’ third pick in April, chosen in the second round, 24th overall, out of the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA. As their captain last season, the 6-foot-1, 166-pounder had eight goals and 25 points in 30 games. He earned a spot with the Spitfires thanks to his poise and defensive awareness, plus he has already chipped in two assists in five games. He takes a spot on Canada Red.

Related: Windsor Spitfires Name Ethan Belchetz Top Pick in 2024 OHL Draft

The Spitfires’ have three other signed picks from the 2024 OHL Draft including goaltender Jake Windbiel (Elk Grove Village, IL), Ethan Garden (Belleville, MI), and Max Brocklehurst (Sackville, NS). While Garden is playing for the Spitfires (three points in five games), Windbiel and Brocklehurst are playing for the Spitfires’ Jr. B affiliates, the LaSalle Vipers.

Sarnia to Host 2024 Under-17 Challenge

The Under-17 World Hockey Challenge is a tournament involving Canada (Team Red and Team White), the United States, Czechia, Finland, and Sweden. It brings in players from the entire Canadian Hockey League, including the OHL, the Western Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, along with those from participating countries.

This season, it will be held from Nov. 3-9 at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, ON, home of the OHL’s Sting. They lasted hosted it in 2014 along with Lambton Shores.

Last season, it was held in Charlottetown and Summerside, Prince Edward Island because they were slated to host in 2020, but COVID-19 shut that down. That same situation happened again in 2021. In 2022, Langley and Delta, British Columbia had the honours while Medicine Hat, AB and Swift Current, SK hosted in 2019. The Spitfires hosted in 2012 at the WFCU Centre.

The Spitfires’ trio join an impressive list of young talents from the organization to play in the tournament. That includes forwards Jack Nesbitt (2023), Wyatt Johnston (2019), Will Cuylle and Jean-Luc Foudy (2018), plus defenceman Anthony Cristoforo (2022). The full schedule, along with tickets, rosters, and more are available on the tournament website.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter