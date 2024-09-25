A New Era: Windsor Spitfires’ 2024-25 Season Preview

The wait is over. After a long, busy summer, the Windsor Spitfires are ready for their 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. While it’s been a tough road, there’s plenty of hope in the organization.

After back-to-back first-place Western Conference regular season finishes, last season was nothing short of a rollercoaster for the club. From coaching changes to trades, rock bottom to light on the horizon, there’s little this team didn’t deal with. The result was finishing last in the conference and second last in the league. However, the offseason was a busy one for general manager Bill Bowler. He swung for the fences (which was necessary) and put together a team that should not only get out of the basement but could surprise a few teams when it counts the most. Let’s dig into this new-look roster and management.

Greentree Leads Firepower Up Front

In:

Ethan Belchetz (2024 OHL Draft)

(2024 OHL Draft) Jean-Christoph Lemieux (2024 OHL Draft)

(2024 OHL Draft) Ethan Garden (2024 OHL Draft)

(2024 OHL Draft) Max Brocklehurst (2024 OHL Draft)

(2024 OHL Draft) Ilya Protas (2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft)

(2024 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft) Nathan Gaymes (2022 OHL Draft)

Out:

Ryan Struthers (St. Francis-Xavier University)

(St. Francis-Xavier University) Valentin Zhugin (Magnitogorsk Magnitka – Russia)

(Magnitogorsk Magnitka – Russia) Alec Stewart

Kyler Morgan

Last season, the Spitfires finished 13th in goals scored with 247 through 68 games. Now, they’re looking to build on that. Returning are captain Liam Greentree (36 goals and 90 points in 64 games) along with veterans like Ryan Abraham (31 goals in 64 games), A.J. Spellacy, and Cole Davis. They’re joined by a solid supporting cast that includes Owen Outwater, Noah Morneau, and 2023 first-rounder Jack Nesbitt. However, it’s the new guys that may steal some of the limelight here.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Protas, the Spitfires’ 2024 CHL Import pick, could have an immediate impact on the scoresheet. The Washington Capitals’ prospect stands 6-foot-5, 200 pounds and had a hat-trick in his lone preseason game. Belchetz, the first overall pick in April’s OHL Draft, has come as advertised and had six goals and nine points in five preseason games. There’s also the speedy Garden, their seventh-round pick, who impressed everyone in the preseason, plus Gaymes, their 2022 15th-round pick, who brings a mixture of offence and grit to the rink. They’re joined by Lemieux, chosen in the second round in 2024, who the team loves for his work ethic. The club also has solid depth in Brocklehurst, their 2024 third-round pick, who showed impressive speed and offensive awareness. He may start in Junior B due to OHL rules regarding limits for 16-year-old players.

Last season, the club struggled to find consistent OHL-level depth up front. That’s not the case now. They scored 30 goals in five preseason games and most of those were without Greentree, Davis, and Protas. Add them into the lineup and this is an improved group that will be fun to watch.

New Season Means New Defence?

In:

Tnias Mathurin (trade – North Bay Battalion)

(trade – North Bay Battalion) Carter Hicks (2024 OHL Draft)

(2024 OHL Draft) Adrian Manzo (2023 OHL Draft)

Out:

Djibril Toure (graduated – Ottawa Senators)

(graduated – Ottawa Senators) Connor Toms (Carleton University)

Last season, the Spitfires allowed 360 goals in 68 games, the worst in the CHL and the most for the team since it allowed 379 in 70 games in 1983-84. From inexperienced players put in poor situations to structure issues, and plenty in between, it was painful. However, this may be a new era.

The group lost Toure and Toms to graduation, but added Mathurin, 20, along with rookies Hicks and Manzo. Mathurin, who attended the Chicago Blackhawks‘ rookie camp this season, is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds and a shutdown defenceman. Hicks and Manzo are two-way players who will be eased in. Also returning are veterans Anthony Cristoforo, Carson Woodall, Conor Walton, Josef Eichler, and Tanner Winegard.

One of the biggest changes are the defensive systems. New head coach Greg Walters, along with assistants Casey Torres and Kris Newbury, designed systems for a physical, detail-oriented game in their own end while allowing for offensive creativity. It may seem reminiscent of former coach Marc Savard (2021-23), where they led the OHL in goals-scored for two seasons, but with more emphasis on defence. During a media day on Mon., Sept. 23, Walters said it’s about having everyone on the same page.

“(It’s a) different structure for sure,” he said. “…It’s not just the defence, but the forwards getting back and not giving up odd-man rushes and having a defensive zone where five guys are on the same page…”

Walton enters his second full season with the club. The physical 6-foot-5, 204-pound 18-year-old said the new structure and the fine details have changed their game.

“(It’s been the) structure, practice intensity, and just the little details we didn’t have last season, we have this season,” he said. “We should be really good. Coach (Walters) did a great job getting everyone in line and dialed.”

Crowded Crease Benefits Spitfires

In:

Carter Froggett (2022 OHL Draft)

(2022 OHL Draft) Jake Windbiel (2024 OHL Draft)

Out:

Max Donoso (graduated – University of Windsor)

Normally, teams have a starter and a backup. However, that’s not necessarily the story here and it could really benefit the Spitfires in the long run.

Coming into the season, veteran Joey Costanzo, 19, was likely to be the starter. After a stellar 2022-23 where he put up a 3.03 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 40 games, he fell back to 5.09 GAA and .855 SV% in 39 games last season. Part of that was on a raw defence in front of him, but part of it was on his own, too. When he came to camp this season, there were two rookies looking to prove themselves in Froggett, 18, and Windbiel, 16. It’s created a good problem for the team.

Windsor Spitfires’ goaltender Carter Froggett (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Froggett was the club’s sixth-round pick in 2022 and has spent the majority of his time developing in Junior B. He’s as “OHL-ready” as you’re going to see. Windbiel was the team’s seventh-round pick in 2024 and has NHL potential. All three saw action in the preseason with Costanzo and Froggett seeing the bulk of the workload. While Windbiel has impressive upside, Walters said the other two will see the majority of ice right now.

“They’ve all played well,” he said. “Windbiel is a (2008-birth) who has played extremely well. He’s a great kid who has great work ethic and huge upside. At the end of the day, it’s Joey and Froggett’s net and they’ve both played well.”

This is a big season for Costanzo and he needs to show that last season was a fluke on an otherwise stellar resume. He’ll have two hungry rookies to both help him and challenge him for ice time. It’s impressive depth and not a bad situation for the club to be in.

Walters Leads Team into New Era

An important box for Bowler to check in the offseason was coaching stability. Last season started with long-time associate coach Jerrod Smith being named the head coach, joining Torres (just hired) and assistant coach Andy Delmore. However, after just four wins in 21 games, Smith was fired in November while Delmore and goaltending coach Michael Leighton both resigned. Torres was named interim head coach while Bowler jumped behind the bench until he hired Newbury as an assistant at Christmas.

In July, Bowler hired Walters, a long-time OHL coach with the Sarnia Sting (assistant), Oshawa Generals (head), and, most recently, the Owen Sound Attack (head). He joins Torres and Newbury in trying to fix the club. The trio has created new structures and new systems, and it seems to be resonating with everyone. Walters said that, while he has the last decision, the coaches are in this together.

“It’s been a great total buy-in from both of them,” he said. “There’s a change in the structure and how we’re playing. They’ve both bought in and have a big voice in the coaches room. At the end of the day, the last decision is mine, but I don’t want them to just say ‘yes’ to everything. We want to make sure we’re doing this as a staff and they’ve been great. I think, going through the preseason, being 5-0, it’s giving a lot of confidence to the players and coaching staff.”

The defensive systems seem to be working as the club allowed three or fewer goals in four-of-five preseason games. If they can keep that going, it’s the fresh start everyone needed.

Spitfires Enter Season with Size

While we’ve talked about the various areas of the club, there’s one area that can’t be ignored – their size. Bowler has put together a monster roster that’s getting noticed.

They have players like Garden, who’s 5-foot-8, 166-pounds, and Abraham at 5-foot-8, 168-pounds, and even Woodall at 5-foot-11, 183-pounds. However, from there, it’s only going up. Here’s a look at their impressive size, starting with forward Ethan Martin.

Martin – 6-foot-6, 222-pounds

Winegard – 6-foot-6, 226-pounds

Belchetz – 6-foot-5, 225-pounds

Protas – 6-foot-5, 200-pounds

Walton – 6-foot-5, 204-pounds

Windbiel – 6-foot-4, 223-pounds

Froggett – 6-foot-4, 215-pounds

Nesbitt – 6-foot-4, 185-pounds

Greentree – 6-foot-3, 215-pounds

Spellacy – 6-foot-3, 204-pounds

Mathurin – 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ethan Belchetz. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

No matter which area of the rink you’re in, chances are you’re going to run into someone with size who’s looking to do damage. They were similarly sized last season and, with Walters’ new emphasis on physical play, it’s made for some entertaining preseason games.

Pure size doesn’t always translate to wins but the Spitfires believe that they’re going to make life tougher for opponents who come to the WFCU Centre. After last season, you can’t blame them for a second.

Prediction: Playoffs but Modesty

Windsor-born musician Shania Twain’s song “Up!” goes “Up, up, up, can only go up from here.” It fits the Spitfires’ situation pretty perfectly. However, the question is – how far “up” can they go?

When you finish second last in the league after back-to-back conference titles, there’s a shock factor. You’re not used to failure. However, despite the issues last season, their confidence and drive never wavered. Now, they start on level ground and have the motivation to show that last season was a fluke.

However, expectations have to be kept reasonable. The playoffs are expected but is home ice? That’s a tough ask in a wide-open, challenging Western Conference. Realistically, a fifth-to-seventh seed could be the goal and enjoy anything higher than that. Then, they go for contention in 2025-26.

With the new additions, this team is going to score plenty of goals. With new defensive structures and additions, plus renewed goaltending, they’re hoping to keep them out of their goal, too. You’re going to see some great hockey, but also some hiccups. That’s how junior hockey works, though. They went 5-0 in the preseason and it’s raised their confidence. Walton said that’s as good of a place as any to start.

“The OHL is cyclical from going for it to rebuild,” he said. “Some teams aren’t in there but most teams are. Preseason, 5-0, is a good way to start, right?”

In 2006-07, the Spitfires went 18-43-2-5. A season later, they finished 41-15-7-5. Last season, the Soo Greyhounds improved from 55 points to 95 points. It shows major turnarounds are tough but not impossible. Hockey is back and, if the club has their say, it’s not ending until April or beyond. The season opener is Wed., Sept. 25 on the road against the Saginaw Spirit.