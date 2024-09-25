Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

Every year, it feels like Toronto Maple Leafs fans experience déjà vu – all over again. While Yogi Berra likely wasn’t referring to the Maple Leafs per se, his famous line fits perfectly. The Blue and White faithful enter each season with high hopes, expecting their team to finally break through in the playoffs—only to face disappointment repeatedly.

But could this year be different? That’s the hope in Toronto. Little else will suffice.

Related: Maple Leafs Have Perfect Organizational Fit in Nikita Grebenkin

This could be the season where everything comes together, where the team catches some lucky breaks and rides a wave of momentum deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Maple Leafs are always under the spotlight, and this season is no different. With some significant changes on the ice and behind the bench, the team faces high expectations again.

In this post, I’ll explore five best-case scenarios that could make this the season the Maple Leafs finally live up to the hype.

Best-Case Scenario 1: Auston Matthews Hits Another Gear

Auston Matthews is already an elite player, having set a franchise record with 69 goals last season. The best-case scenario sees Matthews take his game to an even higher level. Under new coach Craig Berube, he could embrace an even more complete two-way game, possibly securing his first Selke Trophy while also challenging for the Rocket Richard Trophy once again. If he hits 50 goals and maintains his defensive intensity, the Maple Leafs’ top line will be lethal at both ends of the rink.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Best-Case Scenario 2: Mitch Marner Redeems Himself in the Playoffs

Mitch Marner has been under immense pressure for years, especially after a string of what seem to be underwhelming playoff performances. A best-case scenario would see Marner embrace the Berube-style system, shedding the label of shrinking in clutch moments. If he can play with more grit and produce in the postseason the way he does in the regular season, it could change the entire perception of his career. This would also boost Toronto’s chances for a deep playoff run, where his playmaking could be pivotal in navigating tough matchups.

Related: Will a Healthy Max Pacioretty Make the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster?

Best-Case Scenario 3: The New Defense Corps Solidifies the Team

The defensive corps has often been the Achilles’ heel for Toronto. However, the addition of shutdown specialist Chris Tanev and puck-mover Oliver Ekman-Larsson brings new hope. In a best-case scenario, Tanev pairs perfectly with Morgan Rielly, taking the most challenging defensive assignments and freeing up Rielly to thrive offensively. If Ekman-Larsson rediscovers his form, the Maple Leafs could have a solid top-four defence that can hold its own against the NHL’s best. This would help Toronto lower its goals against and allow the team to play a more balanced, playoff-ready style.

Best-Case Scenario 4: Joseph Woll Becomes a Star Goalie

Goaltending is always a wild card, but the best-case scenario sees Joseph Woll emerge as a true No. 1 goaltender for the Maple Leafs. He has shown flashes of brilliance in limited action, and with the organization’s investment in his potential as the number-one goalie, this is his season to shine. If he can stay healthy and maintain the level he showed in last year’s playoffs (.964 save percentage in two starts), the team won’t have to worry about goaltending being a liability. Instead, Woll could be the backbone of a team built to win in the spring.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Best-Case Scenario 5: Matthew Knies Breaks Out as a Star

The Maple Leafs are counting on internal growth to offset key departures, especially after losing 21-goal scorer Tyler Bertuzzi. The best-case scenario would see young forward Matthew Knies step into the void and become a top-line producer alongside Matthews and Marner. Knies showed flashes of brilliance during last year’s playoffs, and if he can build on that performance, he could become a breakout star. His physicality and scoring touch would add a new dimension to the Maple Leafs’ potent offence.

Related: Senators Solidify an Identity: Building Around Brady Tkachuk’s Grit

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs

In these scenarios, the Maple Leafs thrive in the regular season and then puff up during the postseason to exorcise their playoff demons. The combination of Matthews’ dominance, Marner’s redemption, a rejuvenated defence, reliable goaltending, and breakout performances from young players like Knies could make the 2024-25 season one for the history books in Toronto. The Maple Leafs have the talent — now it’s all about getting it done.