Insider Links Oilers to Shattenkirk in Potential Blue Line Move

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly among the teams in talks with veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, according to Pierre LeBrun. The NHL insider from The Athletic took a look at several veteran defensemen still looking for employment in the NHL this season and among them was Shattenkirk, who LeBrun writes: “remains in constant communication with several teams.”

It took one game for fans to realize that the Oilers might have a legitimate problem on their blue line. With a handful of No. 5s trying to fit into No. 4 roles, there might be a need for an upgrade if Edmonton continues to struggle. Losing 6-0 to the Winnipeg Jets in the season opener, the defense was blamed for a number of the problems the team faced on Wednesday.

There’s time to figure it out. Shattenkirk, meanwhile is still looking for an NHL contract.

Is Shattenkirk the Right Fit in Edmonton?

As the Oilers seek to strengthen their blue line, particularly on the right side, Shattenkirk could be an appealing option. The 35-year-old right-shot defenseman has proven to be a dependable offensive blueliner throughout his career, which includes 952 NHL games. He could be acquired on an inexpensive deal, and with performance bonuses because he’s over the age of 35.

Kevin Shattenkirk, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun writes:

It’s believed the Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have talked to them… Shattenkirk’s camp is patiently waiting for the right fit while the former Team USA Olympian works out daily in Connecticut with hockey trainer Ben Prentiss. source – ‘What we’re hearing about 4 veteran UFA defensemen looking for another shot: Johnston and LeBrun’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10-10-2024

Shattenkirk spent last season with the Boston Bruins, where he averaged just under 16 minutes per game and appeared in six playoff contests. His experience and ability to contribute offensively make him a potential fit for Edmonton’s defense, which could use added depth on the right side.

The Problem for the Oilers if They Bring in Shattenkirk

The challenge for the Oilers with Shattenkirk is his reputation as an offensive defenseman. What they truly need is a defensively solid partner for Darnell Nurse. While Shattenkirk did show reliability once he settled into Boston’s system under Jim Montgomery, there’s a risk he might not provide the defensive upgrade the Oilers are seeking. If that’s the case, he may not be a significant improvement over internal options like Travis Dermott, Troy Stecher, or Ty Emberson, all of whom are already vying for spots on the Oilers’ blue line.

Last season, Shattenkirk averaged a career-low 15:47 per game. He played just 61 games, often getting scratched later in the season in favor of names like Mason Lohrei and Parker Wotherspoon. One year later and one year older, can he handle a bit more ice time?

Known for his leadership and high character, Shattenkirk also brings the winning experience the Oilers may need as they aim to make another deep playoff run. His Stanley Cup victory with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 adds to his resume as a valuable addition to any contending team.

Shattenkirk’s agent, Jordan Neumann, has been in constant communication with several teams, but the free-agent blueliner is waiting for the right fit. For Edmonton, securing a player with Shattenkirk’s experience could address one of their key needs heading into the 2024-25 season.

He’s potentially a low-risk option and if he’s willing to sign a two-way deal, even better. This wouldn’t be the first time Shattenkirk and the Oilers have been linked. Back in August, Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff reported the Oilers had an interest in Shattenkirk, Tyson Barrie, and Justin Schultz.