NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Aleksander Barkov was seemingly hurt when he crashed into the boards during a puck race against the Senators on Thursday night. Is he badly injured? What are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to do with Joseph Woll? Pierre LeBrun is linking the Edmonton Oilers to both Mark Giordano and Kevin Shattenkirk. Finally, Frank Seravalli reports that New York Rangers are getting closer to a massive deal with Alexis Lafreniere.

There has been no official update on the injury status of Aleksander Barkov after his scary crash into the boards during Thursday’s game. According to Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Barkov was seen walking without crutches or a walking boot after the incident, which could be a positive sign for the Florida Panthers captain.

The incident, where Barkov slid feet-first into the boards, has raised concerns about the severity of the injury. Common outcomes for such a fall include a broken ankle or a high ankle sprain. A broken ankle could sideline a player for 12 or more weeks, while a high ankle sprain can vary in recovery time depending on the severity, often considered a week-to-week injury.

Panthers fans and team officials are hopeful for good news as they await an official diagnosis. Barkov is a key piece of the Panthers’ lineup, and any long-term absence would be a significant blow to their early-season momentum. For now, all eyes are on updates from the team, with optimism that the initial signs are encouraging.

How Long Should the Leafs Sit Joseph Woll?

Friedman addressed talk of Joseph Woll’s injury status and noted that things are potentially worse than they seem. Friedman noted that his sources said that Woll didn’t look right well before the season. He also appeared on The Fan 590 and noted, “If I’m Toronto… I’m saying ‘you are not getting on the ice until you’re ready’… you cannot fool around with this.”

Nick Kypreos and Friedman both mentioned that there is a huge trust issue in Toronto now. The players in the room may not believe he can be counted on because he’s always hurt. Friedman isn’t sure the locker room is turning on the player but he knows the team is going to treat Woll like he’s in bubble wrap.

Bukauskas said he’d heard that Woll’s off-day routine and his full-speed-ahead mentality is being seen as something that might need to change.

Oilers Being Linked to Giordano and Shattenkirk

As per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic two key names emerging as options on the Edmonton Oilers’ blue line. Those names are Kevin Shattenkirk and Mark Giordano, both of whom could bolster the team’s defensive depth.

LeBrun noted on Giordano that the Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and New York Rangers are among those seen as appealing possibilities. He then adds about Shattenkirk:

His camp, led by agent Jordan Neumann, remains in constant communication with several teams, having in-depth conversations about his client’s potential fit. It’s believed the Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have talked to them. source – ‘What we’re hearing about 4 veteran UFA defensemen looking for another shot: Johnston and LeBrun’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 10/10/2024

Rangers Closing in on Massive Deal for Lafreniere?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the New York Rangers are working on a long-term extension for forward Alexis Lafreniere. The deal is expected to be around eight years, with an annual salary potentially exceeding $8 million. Talks with Lafreniere had been paused while the Rangers attempted to secure goaltender Igor Shesterkin before the start of the season. However, after those negotiations stalled, the team shifted focus back to Lafreniere’s contract, which is reportedly nearing completion.

Seravalli also noted that while the exact cap hit is still being finalized, the deal will likely not dip below $7 million per season, depending on the final term.

Lafreniere, 22, broke out last season, particularly in the playoffs. His strong start to this season, with two points in Wednesday night’s game only puts a bit more pressure on the Rangers to lock him up before he explodes offensively.