Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Lorentz, Hildeby, McMann & Berube

In a highly-anticipated matchup on Thursday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs took home a 4-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils, showcasing solid performances from Steven Lorentz and rookie goalie Dennis Hildeby. Lorentz contributed with a goal and an assist, while Hildeby made a remarkable debut, stopping 22 shots to clinch his first NHL win.

The Maple Leafs’ defensive unit was instrumental in the win, blocking 27 shots in front of Hildeby. The key to the victory was that Toronto allowed few quality chances for the Devils. Despite having five power plays, the Devils struggled to capitalize, managing only one goal during their man advantages, which proved crucial in the game’s outcome.

Item One: Maple Leafs’ Bottom-Six Forwards Show Their Value

The Maple Leafs’ bottom-six forwards have been stepping up in significant ways recently. Players like Max Pacioretty, Bobby McMann, and Nicholas Robertson have contributed, showing that the team’s depth can be a difference-maker. These players aren’t just grinding out shifts anymore; they’re creating scoring chances, playing physically, and maintaining puck possession.

Related: NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Penguins

McMann, for example, was impressive, driving the puck to the net and creating traffic in front of Jacob Markstrom. The bottom six’s willingness to play a north-south game, putting pressure on defences, is the type of contribution new head coach Craig Berube loves to see.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Berube has instilled a hard-nosed, simplified system for these depth players. They’re asked to play an aggressive game while staying responsible defensively. The recent efforts of the bottom-six forwards exemplify how a Berube-style system can allow role players to flourish. All preseason, it was the same. The depth players and youngsters bought in, which showed on the ice.

Item Two: Berube’s System Emphasizes Defence and Physicality

Under Berube, the Maple Leafs have noticeably shifted their emphasis from a more free-flowing offensive style to a focus on defence and physicality. This new approach has allowed the team to improve defensively, particularly in game management.

For example, the Maple Leafs’ blue line blocked 19 shots in a recent game, while the forwards chipped in with eight blocked shots. This commitment to defence across all positions provided rookie goalie Hildeby, who surprisingly stepped up into the starter role, some much-needed breathing room. He looked good, but the team in front of him helped.

Related: Projecting the Award Winners for the 2024-25 NHL Season

Berube’s system is focused on controlling the puck and minimizing turnovers. The physicality of the bottom-six forwards, combined with the defensive work of players like Chris Tanev, is helping the Maple Leafs become tougher to play against.

Item Three: Increased Defensive Depth

Another critical adjustment for the Maple Leafs this season has been their depth on defence. Players like Conor Timmins and Timothy Liljegren have been competing for ice time. So far, Liljegren hasn’t played. The belief is that, unless there’s a rumoured Liljegren trade, Berube will rotate the sixth defenceman spot depending on performance. This depth gives the Maple Leafs more flexibility than in past seasons when they relied too heavily on their top defenders.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Liljegren has had an inconsistent preseason, I can’t believe the Maple Leafs are giving up on him. In a salary-cap world, the ability to develop affordable young talent like Liljegren is crucial. Whether he solidifies his spot in the lineup or rotates for other defencemen, his development remains a priority for the team.

Item Four: Goaltending Showing Promise with Woll and Hildeby

Goaltending has long been a question mark for the Maple Leafs, but there are positive signs. After the first regular season game, Anthony Stolarz has emerged as a potential solution for Toronto between the pipes. Woll is Woll, and the team respects his body of work and potential. His composure and ability to handle high-pressure situations have impressed the coaching staff. Additionally, goalie prospect Hildeby continues to develop and could challenge for a roster spot in the future. Things look surprisingly good in that aspect of the organization’s goalie development.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Call Hildeby’s Number in the Crease

Berube’s defensive system also helps alleviate the pressure on goalies by limiting high-danger chances. The emphasis on shot-blocking and strong defensive positioning has given all the goalies a more manageable workload. This focus shows promise for the Maple Leafs as they build stability in the net.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Berube era has brought a noticeable shift in how the Maple Leafs play. With a more physical, defensive-minded approach, the team is slowly transforming into a balanced contender. The bottom-six forwards prove they can contribute offensively and defensively, while the blue line is deeper, more experienced (older), and (so far) more reliable than in previous years.

As the season progresses, the question will be whether the Maple Leafs can maintain this level of play and adapt to Berube’s system as a long-term identity. With players buying in and depth contributions becoming a strength, the Maple Leafs look like a tougher team to face every night.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The upcoming games will continue to test this new system, especially as the team deals with increased competition. However, with the emergence of the team’s goalies, the defence improving, and bottom-six forwards stepping up, the Maple Leafs look poised for success.

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs will embark on a four-game homestand starting this Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, looking to build momentum from this impressive road win.