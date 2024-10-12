NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Florida Panthers got good news as it pertains to Aleksander Barkov’s injury. Meanwhile, John Tavares missed practice for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the team is talking about a Timothy Liljegren trade. Finally, is there a trade market surfacing for Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar?

Panthers Get Good News on Barkov’s Injury: No Ankle Fracture

The Florida Panthers received positive news regarding captain Aleksander Barkov‘s lower-body injury. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, imaging revealed that Barkov did not suffer an ankle fracture, easing concerns about a long-term absence. This aligns with other reports confirming Barkov avoided the worst-case scenario after crashing into the boards late in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

While Barkov is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, he should return by the end of the month. The Panthers have yet to place him on injured reserve, but that could change if the team requires more roster flexibility. In corresponding moves, Florida recalled forward Patrick Giles from AHL Charlotte and placed Tomáš Nosek on long-term injured reserve to create cap space.

Trade Market for MacKenzie Weegar Developing?

As the Calgary Flames navigate a rebuild, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar may soon become a player teams covet in trade talks, according to Sean McIndoe of The Athletic. McIndoe points out that despite his under-the-radar presence, Weegar remains a highly productive player, one of only four NHL defensemen to score 20 goals last season, alongside stars like Cale Makar, Rasmus Dahlin, and Roman Josi.

MacKenzie Weegar, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Weegar’s strong two-way play and affordable $6.25 million cap hit for seven more seasons—especially as salaries rise across the league—could make him an appealing target for teams seeking defensive help. While the Flames are currently focused on reshaping their roster, Weegar’s name could enter trade discussions as his performance continues to impress.

Weegar has expressed a desire to stay in Calgary and help guide the team through its rebuild. However, with several key players already moved, it’s possible that the Flames could entertain offers for the defenseman. Weegar holds a full no-trade clause, giving him control over any potential destination.

John Tavares Out With Illness

The Maple Leafs PR account tweeted that center John Tavares missed practice this morning due to illness, making him questionable for tonight’s game against the Penguins. Luke Fox writes, “There’s a chance John Tavares (illness) plays in tonight’s home opener. William Nylander says Tavares was battling through it in Jersey too.” Tavares, 34, has recorded one goal and a +1 rating in two games this season.

If Tavares is unavailable, Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann are expected to move up to the second line alongside Nylander, while Max Domi shifts from second-line left wing to third-line center.

Additionally, enforcer Ryan Reaves is set to return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Devils.

Liljegren Trade Talk Continues

There is still a ton of buzz surrounding Timothy Liljegren and talk that the Maple Leafs might be looking for a trade. He’s not one of the team’s top six defensemen and it sounds like the coaching staff doesn’t see him as a fit.

Pagnotta writes, “…while a formal trade demand hasn’t been made, sounds like Toronto knows he’d welcome a change of scenery. Nothing imminent, Leafs have dangled him since the summer.” TSN’s Darren Dreger adds, “Seems to be a lot of speculation around Liljegren and the Leafs. Toronto likes the depth they have on D. 2 games in so there’s no imminent trade. Possibility? Sure. Nothing more than that at this point. Nothing front burner.”