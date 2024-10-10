Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Utah HC – 10/10/24

The Utah Hockey Club face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (1-0-0) at ISLANDERS (0-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Josh Doan — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
– Ingram will start Utah’s first road game after making 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the team’s inaugural game Tuesday.
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
– Varlamov will start despite Sorokin being healthy.
– Tsyplakov will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.
