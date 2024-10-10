Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Utah HC – 10/10/24

The Utah Hockey Club face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (1-0-0) at ISLANDERS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSGSN

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Josh Doan — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

– Ingram will start Utah’s first road game after making 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in the team’s inaugural game Tuesday.

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

– Varlamov will start despite Sorokin being healthy.

– Tsyplakov will make his NHL debut for the Islanders.

