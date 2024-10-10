Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Bruins – 10/10/24

The Boston Bruins face the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (1-0-0) at BRUINS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Alex Barre-Boulet — Christian Dvorak — Josh Anderson
Brendan Gallagher — Jake Evans — Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron
Cayden Primeau
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Emil Heineman, Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (leg), Patrik Laine (knee)
Status report
– Kapanen will make his NHL debut for the Canadiens, replacing Heineman at forward.
– Primeau will start after Montembeault made 48 saves in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Riley Tufte — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Max Jones
Injured: Matthew Poitras (undisclosed)
Status report
– Swayman will make his first start since signing an eight-year, $66 million contract with the Bruins on Sunday.
– Wotherspoon will replace Lohrei, a defenseman, after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
– Tufte will replace Jones at forward.
– Poitras, a forward, participated in the Bruins morning skate Thursday in a regular jersey for the first time since being injured last week, but will not play.