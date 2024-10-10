Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Senators – 10/10/24

by

The Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

PANTHERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Jesper Boqvist — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Status report
– Adam Boqvist, a defenseman who took a puck to the face in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, practiced in a full face shield Thursday and could return at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
– Schmidt will make his Florida debut.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report
– Ullmark will start and make his Senators debut.
– Perron, Gregor, Cousins and Jensen also will each play their first game for Ottawa.

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner