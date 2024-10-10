Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Senators – 10/10/24

The Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024-25 NHL Season Preview
PANTHERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich — Jesper Boqvist — A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)
Status report
– Adam Boqvist, a defenseman who took a puck to the face in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, practiced in a full face shield Thursday and could return at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.
– Schmidt will make his Florida debut.
- NHL Rumors: Panthers, Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Penguins
- Florida Panthers Sign Carter Verhaeghe to 8-Year Extension
- Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – 10/8/24
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: None
Status report
– Ullmark will start and make his Senators debut.
– Perron, Gregor, Cousins and Jensen also will each play their first game for Ottawa.
- Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Opening Night Lines & Playoffs
- Family First: Why Linus Ullmark Chose the Senators for the Long Haul
- Senators Extend Linus Ullmark to 4 Year Contract