Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Senators – 10/10/24

The Florida Panthers face the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (1-0-0) at SENATORS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich — Jesper Boqvist — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Status report

– Adam Boqvist, a defenseman who took a puck to the face in a 6-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, practiced in a full face shield Thursday and could return at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said.

– Schmidt will make his Florida debut.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: None

Status report

– Ullmark will start and make his Senators debut.

– Perron, Gregor, Cousins and Jensen also will each play their first game for Ottawa.