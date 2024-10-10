Family First: Why Linus Ullmark Chose the Senators for the Long Haul

When Linus Ullmark decided to sign a long-term deal with the Ottawa Senators, many expected the usual story—a star player choosing a team based on money or championship potential. But for Ullmark, the choice to stay in Ottawa was about much more than hockey. It was about creating a lifestyle that suited him as both a professional athlete and a family man.

In the interview below, Ullmark shared his thought process and how the Senators became his ideal team.

The Moment Ullmark Realized Ottawa Was the Best Fit

During the interview, Ullmark reflected on the pivotal moment when he realized Ottawa was the right place for him.

“I think it’s always sort of been there in the back of my mind,” Ullmark said. “Throughout the process—whether I was being traded or during free agency—I had conversations with so many people. It wasn’t just with team management or players; I spoke to my friends in the league and others who had played in Ottawa. Their feedback made a big difference.”

He explained that the decision wasn’t just based on the organization and the overall environment. Ullmark valued input from players and staff who had been with the Senators and others in the NHL who knew the city well. “A lot of people around the league had good things to say about Ottawa—the players, coaching staff, and even the trainers. It just made me feel like this was a good place to live my daily life and play hockey.”

Hockey and Family: A Balancing Act

For Ullmark, being a husband and father weighed heavily in his decision-making process. It wasn’t just about his career but what was best for his family.

Linus Ullmark when he was with the Boston Bruins. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“My kids and wife mean everything to me,” he said. “I would do anything for them, which was at the core of my decision to stay in Ottawa. It’s not just about playing in a city where the hockey’s good, but also where my family can thrive.”

Ullmark talked about how important it was for his children to grow up in a stable, family-friendly environment. With its reputation as a safe, community-oriented city, Ottawa checked all the boxes for him and his wife. “It’s not just about me anymore. My family’s happiness and well-being come first, and Ottawa is a great place to raise kids.”

A Culture of Positivity: The Key to Ullmark’s Decision

Another significant factor in Ullmark’s decision was the positive culture within the Senators organization. During the interview, he repeatedly mentioned how the team and staff’s vibe contributed to his decision.

“When you hear from people around the league that the coaching staff and the players are good people, it makes a huge difference. It’s who I’m going to spend the most time with, so that mattered a lot to me,” he said.

Ullmark emphasized that the Senators’ reputation for having a welcoming and supportive team culture made the choice easier. “You want to work with good people, and everyone I’ve spoken to has had great things to say about the Senators organization. That really confirmed my decision.”

Why Ullmark Didn’t Chase the Biggest Paycheque

In a league where players often go where the money is, Ullmark’s choice to stay in Ottawa was refreshing. He wasn’t solely focused on the financial aspect but on overall quality of life.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

“At the end of the day, it’s not always about chasing the biggest paycheque,” Ullmark said. “I’m in a good place financially, but what matters more to me now is balance—finding a place where I can play the game I love and also be happy with my family.”

He admitted that lifestyle played a massive role in his decision to sign long-term. “Ottawa offers everything I need—both for my career and for my life off the ice.”

The Bigger Picture: Ullmark’s Impact on the Senators

Ullmark’s decision to stay in Ottawa isn’t just a win for his family but for the Senators. His long-term commitment brings stability to the team’s goaltending situation and sends a message to other players in the league.

When top-tier players like Ullmark prioritize lifestyle and team culture over big contracts, it can shift how players evaluate their career moves. For the Senators, having a veteran goalie of Ullmark’s caliber who is committed to building something long-term only strengthens their roster. They’ve had some bad luck with goalies like Matt Murray over the past few years, so fans have to hope Ullmark is the real deal for the team.

The Bottom Line: A Decision Beyond Hockey

Ullmark’s decision to stay in Ottawa wasn’t just about his career but his life. As a husband and father, he weighed the pros and cons not just of playing in Ottawa but of living there and raising his family in the city.

“It’s a great place to play hockey and an even better place to raise a family,” Ullmark concluded. “That’s why I know staying here was the right choice.”

In an era when players are often drawn to the highest bidder, Ullmark’s story reminds us that, for some, lifestyle and family still play pivotal roles in career decisions.