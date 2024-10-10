Senators News & Rumors: Ullmark, Opening Night Lines & Playoffs

Welcome back to another edition of the Ottawa Senators News & Rumors. In this edition, we look at the recent Linus Ullmark extension and the on-ice impacts he will have, and the change in the atmosphere he brings with his extension. In addition to that, the opening night lineup is set, and multiple members of the organization are talking about playoffs.

Ullmark’s Extension Ends Streak Of Newcomers Leaving

While the Ullmark extension was expected to be discussed later in the season and be contingent on the play of both the star goaltender and the team around him, the Senators teased a clip of Ullmark chatting with Steve Staios in the general manager office that Senators fans have seen many clips of with contracts being don during the Pierre Dorion era.

The extension, which comes in as a four-year deal worth an average annual value of $8.25 million, sets a tone for the entire team. It has been clear since day one that Michael Andlauer and Staios are serious about winning, spending money, and improving the roster. Even throughout the years of Craig Anderson, there were some inconsistencies and the club hasn’t had a goalie of this calibre in his prime in at least two decades.

Having a regular Vezina-calibre goaltender is a game-changer for the club, which has struggled with Joonas Korpisalo, Matt Murray, and many other goaltenders over the past few seasons.

Not only will Ullmark bring stability in the crease, but after the departures of Alex DeBrincat and Jakob Chychrun, many were concerned about players across the league wanting to commit to Ottawa. While a four-year deal isn’t considered long-term, it is a deal that made great sense for both sides.

The Senators not only have a stud goaltender but one they acquired and was willing to sign. That is a big deal.

Opening Night Lines Announced

Multiple announcements were made over the past week, including roster changes, players being sent to the American Hockey League, and players being waived. The roster is as expected, with the following projected lines:

LW C RW Brady Tkachuk Tim Stutzle Claude Giroux Ridly Greig Josh Norris Drake Batherson David Perron Shane Pinto Michael Amadio Noah Gregor Adam Gaudette Nick Cousins LD RD G Jake Sanderson Artem Zub Linus Ullmark Thomas Chabot Nick Jensen Anton Forsberg Tyler Kleven Travis Hamonic

Along with this roster, Zack MacEwen and Jacob Bernard-Docker are scratched.

There aren’t any surprises based on what has been told over the past week, but hockey season is officially here, and the Senators are ready to go.

Green and Pinto Both Mention Playoffs

As a feature in the Faces Magazine, forward Shane Pinto gave the following statement:

In my opinion we have enough to be a playoff team and make some noise. But it is up to us – no more excuses…Everyone’s in the lineup and healthy… We’ve got Linus Ullmark now which is a huge addition… We need to make the playoffs, and hopefully, we can do that. Shane Pinto, 2024 Holiday Issue of Faces Magazine

To hear the players putting that kind of accountability on themselves is a huge step forward. Prior to this season, players wouldn’t mention the playoffs often, but Dorion would, putting unfair pressure on young teams without a quality supporting cast.

After the morning skate and announcement of the Ullmark extension, head coach Travis Green told the media that the plan is to make the playoffs.

“You don’t make the playoffs tomorrow. Our goal is to be better than last year, commit to the daily process, and continue to grow our players. That’s our goal. It’s not complicated.”

Green has been an adamant coach when it comes to work ethic. He is notorious for his hard-working training camps, and the players in Ottawa expressed that to be the truth as well.

With the season underway, there are a lot of question marks still surrounding the team, but things are looking as positive as ever for the club.