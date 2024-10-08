Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Panthers – 10/8/24

The Boston Bruins are taking on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena to begin their respective 2024-25 seasons. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (0-0-0) at PANTHERS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Max Jones — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

Johnny Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Riley Tufte, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body), Ian Mitchell (undisclosed), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report:

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery would not disclose a starting goalie, but Korpisalo was the first off with Swayman staying on the ice with the scratched and injured players; Swayman missed all of training camp before signing an eight-year contract Sunday.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich — Jesper Boqvist — A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Adam Boqvist

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Nate Schmidt, MacKenzie Entwistle

Injured: Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body)

Status report

Nosek has been out since being injured during the second shift of the Panthers’ preseason opener, an 8-7 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 25; general manager Bill Zito said the center was “week to week, but it won’t be next week.”

