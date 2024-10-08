Rangers and Igor Shesterkin Trending Toward Long-Term Contract Extension

The New York Rangers are expected to make a strong push for a Stanley Cup this season after falling just short last season, even after being rather inactive during free agency. One of their biggest strengths is their goaltending depth, specifically their starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has proven consistently that he is one of the NHL’s most elite goalies. The one issue that may loom over the Rangers this season is that Shesterkin is entering the final season of his contract and will be a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Shesterkin is likely going to be the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, clearing the recent Jeremy Swayman extension with the Boston Bruins by quite a bit. For reference, Swayman recently signed a massive eight-year extension with the Bruins worth $8.25 million annually, giving him $66 million throughout his deal. His massive extension now paves the way for other goaltenders to get similar pay raises, and Shesterkin will likely clear the $10 million mark annually. Swayman posted a .916 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.53 goals-against-average (GAA) last season while Shesterkin posted a 2.58 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Their stats are very similar, making some fans believe the Shesterkin extension should come in around the same price as Swayman. However, several factors may end up playing into his next contract. The Rangers may be in their final season of contention and may be heading toward a retool if they aren’t able to win the Cup this season, considering their aging core and lack of up-and-coming prospects.

To keep Shesterkin around if the Rangers head toward a retool or rebuild may cost them a bit more. However, with the salary cap going up again next season, he may find a way to start a bidding war among teams that are desperate for a starting goaltender if he chooses to enter the open market and test free agency. However, a recent report indicates the Rangers and Shesterkin could be headed toward a solution, which is a long-term extension keeping him in New York.

Elliotte Friedman Reports Shesterkin & Rangers Pushing Toward Extension

Trusted insider Elliotte Friedman recently reported some good news for Rangers fans, as he claimed the two sides were working together and could be moving toward a long-term extension. While he didn’t indicate what the number might come in at between the sides, he claimed he was confident in the idea of the two agreeing, seemingly predicting he won’t hit the open market next summer.

If that’s the case and the Rangers can get an extension done, not only could that convince some players to join the Rangers next offseason and extend their championship window, but it could also stop the extension from being something that looms over the entire team for the 2024-25 campaign, giving them one less thing to worry about as they hope to win their first championship since 1994.

According to several sources, Shesterkin has rejected a massive eight-year extension worth $11 million annually which would have made him the highest-paid goalie ever. While that could be worrisome to some fans, it proves that his asking price is quite high, but it also shows that the Rangers are willing to spend the money to bring back their superstar.

The Rangers should be able to get something done soon and have their franchise goaltender locked up long-term. If Shesterkin does hit the open market, it wouldn’t be surprising to see close to every team in the NHL making a push for him. Rebuilding teams like the Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks who have a ton of cap space could make a big push for Shesterkin, but he would likely sign with a team that’s on the verge of contending for a championship, like the Los Angeles Kings or Detroit Red Wings, who could find some cap space fairly easily next offseason and make a splash if they felt like bolstering their depth between the pipes.

