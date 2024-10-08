Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club – 10/08/24

The Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center to begin their respective 2024-25 seasons. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at UTAH (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Craig Smith — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (illness)

Status Report:

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Wyatt Kaiser, a defenseman, is “skating, but not ready yet.”

Defenseman Nolan Allan will make his NHL debut.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli — Josh Doan — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Bjugstad is on the injured/non-roster list, but the forward did skate with Utah on Tuesday.

