Projected Lineups for Blackhawks vs. Utah Hockey Club – 10/08/24

The Chicago Blackhawks are taking on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center to begin their respective 2024-25 seasons. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (0-0-0) at UTAH (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Craig Smith — Ryan Donato — Patrick Maroon
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Isaak Phillips, Lukas Reichel, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Wyatt Kaiser (illness)
Status Report:
- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Wyatt Kaiser, a defenseman, is “skating, but not ready yet.”
- Defenseman Nolan Allan will make his NHL debut.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli — Josh Doan — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Jusso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
- Bjugstad is on the injured/non-roster list, but the forward did skate with Utah on Tuesday.
