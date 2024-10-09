Senators Extend Linus Ullmark to 4 Year Contract

The Ottawa Senators have extended goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract worth $33 million, per Darren Dreger. The 31-year-old was acquired by the Boston Bruins earlier this offseason and was in the final season of his four-year, $20 million deal signed back in 2021. This extension carries an $8.25 million annual average, tied with his former teammate Jeremy Swayman.

Ullmark has a career 138-73-23 record, split between his time in Boston and the Buffalo Sabres. In his 247 career regular season games, he has a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA) and a .919 save percentage (SV%). He won the Vezina Trophy with the Bruins in the 2022-23 season when he went 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. He proceeded to take home the William M. Jennings Trophy and lead Boston to a Presidents Trophy victory with 135 points in the standings, an all-time NHL record.

Ullmark became the second goalie in Bruins history with a 40-win season, joining Pete Peeters (40-12-9 in 1982-83), with 19 saves to defeat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on April 11, 2023.

Ullmark also became the 13th goalie in NHL history to score a goal in the regular season, and the first since Pekka Rinne of the Nashville Predators on Jan. 9, 2020. He netted his goal into an empty net with 48 seconds remaining in a 3-1 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Feb. 25, 2023.

Now set to begin his career in Ottawa, Ullmark will look to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season when they fell in the Eastern Conference Final to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion, Pittsburgh Penguins.