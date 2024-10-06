Boston Bruins Sign Jeremy Swayman to 8-Year Contract

It is finally over. On Sunday (Oct. 6) morning, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins and restricted free agent (RFA) goaltender Jeremy Swayman were finalizing a new contract, ending a summer-long negotiation period. Less than an hour later, Friedman confirmed that the Bruins have signed Swayman to an eight-year, $66 million deal worth $8.25 million per season. The contract comes with $23 million in bonuses and a no-trade clause, ensuring Swayman stays in Boston for the next eight seasons.

Swayman, drafted with the 111th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, has made a name for himself over the past few seasons as one of the premier goaltenders in the NHL. In 122 games played since 2021-22, he has an impressive 72-30-15 record with a .916 save percentage (SV%), 2.41 goals against average (GAA) and 10 shutouts, all ranking within the top 10 in the NHL within that timespan. At only 25 years old, he is just entering his prime at a time when the Bruins will be trusting him with more starts as he becomes the true number-one starting netminder.

Last season, Swayman was outstanding in the regular season with former teammate, Linus Ullmark, posting a 25-10-8 record, .916 SV%, and a 2.53 GAA along with three shutouts. However, in the postseason, he earned nearly every start and dominated. Among the eight goalies who played more than 10 games in the 2024 Playoffs, he had the best SV% (.933%), best GAA (2.15) and most goals saved above expected (13.3), even though his season ended two rounds before other goaltenders on the list. With Swayman back in the fold between the pipes, the Bruins are poised for a deep playoff run.

