Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sharks – 10/10/24

The San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-0)
10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours
Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad
Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)
Status report
– Sundqvist, a forward, did not participate in preseason games, still recovering after being injured last March 25.
– Hofer will start after Binnington made 30 saves in a 3-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
– Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the pending birth of his third child.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Mikael Granlund — Will Smith — Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow
Danil Gushchin — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun — Matt Benning
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Carl Grundstrom
Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Status report
– Mukhamadullin has resumed practicing with the Sharks after missing all of training camp with a lower-body injury.
– Couture, a forward, remains out after being injured last Jan. 31.
– Vlasic, a defenseman, has not skated with San Jose since training camp began
