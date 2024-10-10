Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Sharks – 10/10/24

The San Jose Sharks face the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (1-0-0) at SHARKS (0-0-0)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway — Robert Thomas — Jake Neighbours

Alexandre Texier — Pavel Buchnevich — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Brayden Schenn — Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad

Injured: Oskar Sundqvist (torn ACL)

Status report

– Sundqvist, a forward, did not participate in preseason games, still recovering after being injured last March 25.

– Hofer will start after Binnington made 30 saves in a 3-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

– Saad, a forward, did not travel with the team due to the pending birth of his third child.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Mikael Granlund — Will Smith — Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin — Alexander Wennberg — Barclay Goodrow

Danil Gushchin — Nico Sturm — Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun — Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Givani Smith, Carl Grundstrom

Injured: Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Status report

– Mukhamadullin has resumed practicing with the Sharks after missing all of training camp with a lower-body injury.

– Couture, a forward, remains out after being injured last Jan. 31.

– Vlasic, a defenseman, has not skated with San Jose since training camp began

