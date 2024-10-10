Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Devils – 10/10/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0) at DEVILS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Domi — John Tavares — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
– The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 1-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
– Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Stolarz made 26 saves Wednesday.
– Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
– McMann could replace Reaves on the fourth line.
Latest for THW:
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ Top-20 Goal Scorers All-Time
- 3 Adjustments the Maple Leafs Must Make After Opening Loss
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Nylander, Larsson & Stolarz
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
– Luke Hughes participated in the Devils optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will not be in the lineup.
Latest for THW:
- Tomas Tatar Helping Devils Recapture Their Winning Ways
- 4 Keys to Devils Staying Hot with Maple Leafs on the Schedule
- Devils’ News & Rumors: Team Roster, Keefe & 1st Game Maple Leafs Test