Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Devils – 10/10/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0) at DEVILS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Domi — John Tavares — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby
Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report
– The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 1-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.
– Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Stolarz made 26 saves Wednesday.
– Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
– McMann could replace Reaves on the fourth line.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report
– Luke Hughes participated in the Devils optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will not be in the lineup.

