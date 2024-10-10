Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Devils – 10/10/24

The Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Domi — John Tavares — William Nylander

Max Pacioretty — Pontus Holmberg — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

– The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 1-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

– Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Stolarz made 26 saves Wednesday.

– Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

– McMann could replace Reaves on the fourth line.

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

– Luke Hughes participated in the Devils optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will not be in the lineup.

