Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Berube, Nylander, Larsson & Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their 2024-25 season with a frustrating 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite outshooting the Canadiens and controlling large stretches of the game, Toronto couldn’t crack Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault, who turned in a shutout performance. Although Montembeault had an outstanding game, Toronto also hit two crossbars and a post, adding an element of luck to his night. Nevertheless, he made crucial saves when needed, and Montreal’s defence did their part by blocking shots and disrupting Toronto’s offence.

It was a tough Toronto debut behind the bench for new head coach Craig Berube. The Maple Leafs’ power play, solid enough in the preseason, didn’t pot a single goal. That was the difference between a point in the standings and a regulation-time loss. The game marked the Maple Leafs’ first shutout loss in almost three years – since November 2021. Montembeault stopped all 48 shots, including a jaw-dropper against Auston Matthews in the final seconds, helping Montreal steal the win.

Item One: Transitioning to Berube’s Heavy System Could Take Patience

Between periods last night, the Sportsnet panel discussed the Maple Leafs’ new offensive system. As they transition to Berube’s “heavy” style, the analysts stressed this will be an ongoing process. The team didn’t look fully comfortable, and the fluidity of their offensive zone play is still developing. Berube’s philosophy of controlling possession beneath the goal line, combined with a physical forecheck, requires a significant shift in the mentality of players who have relied on fast, skill-based play.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Bigger players like Matthews, John Tavares, and Matthew Knies can thrive in this system. However, Mitch Marner, known more for his agility than his physicality, might need more time to adjust. Will the Maple Leafs adopt a hybrid system as the season progresses, blending their former finesse-based approach with Berube’s grind-it-out mentality? It’s early yet, but so far things are not working.

Item Two: Is It Time to End the Nylander Experiment at Centre?

The Maple Leafs’ decision to experiment with William Nylander at centre has been one of the more intriguing storylines this season. Nylander, coming off a career-high 98-point season, mostly played on the wing where his offensive creativity and “free-flowing” game seem to thrive. But with the Maple Leafs looking for depth down the middle, shifting Nylander to centre has been an ongoing trial. The question now is: Should the experiment be over?

On one hand, Nylander’s offensive skill is undeniable. His dynamic play makes him a key scoring threat. However, some analysts have pointed out that his game can be a bit “loose” or reliant on offensive freedom. That style fits better on the wing, where defensive responsibilities are slightly reduced. Moving him to centre, where more structure and two-way responsibility are required, hasn’t allowed him to truly showcase his strengths.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the flip side, if Nylander can transition to centre successfully, it would give the team much-needed depth down the middle. The challenge is whether it’s worth diminishing his offensive impact for a role that hasn’t proven to be a perfect fit so far. At this point, the coaching staff must ask themselves whether keeping Nylander at centre is too big a risk. I’m hoping the experiment isn’t done quite yet. As he said himself, he wants a good long chance to see if he can do the job.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Special Teams Came Up Short

One of the defining themes of last night’s loss was Toronto’s inability to stay out of the penalty box. Max Domi and Conor Timmins took early penalties, and Montreal didn’t take long to capitalize. Cole Caufield’s power-play goal, set up by a smooth tic-tac-toe passing sequence, stood as the game-winner.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs’ penalty kill did a solid job the rest of the night, but those early penalties disrupted their flow and handed the Canadiens momentum. Berube will undoubtedly want to clean up the team’s discipline heading into their next games.

Toronto generated plenty of offence, hitting the post four times, with notable chances generated by Nylander, Knies, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson (who looked good most of the game). Yet, despite firing 48 shots, the team couldn’t get one past Montembeault.

More concerning, however, was the Maple Leafs’ power play. Toronto had four chances with the man advantage, but the unit looked stagnant and ineffective. Even with a revised cast, the man advantage resembled last season’s playoff struggles. With the same core group on the ice, including Morgan Rielly on the point, the team’s power play has yet to show improvement.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will need to regroup quickly, as they face the New Jersey Devils tonight. With a rough start in their opener, the team will look to correct their power play, improve discipline, and get some production from their top players—especially after quiet games from Tavares and Matthews.

Anthony Stolarz’s strong performance gives the Maple Leafs a potential goaltending option should Woll remain out, but the team will need to find ways to generate goals if they hope to avoid starting the season 0-2. Can they beat Jacob Markstrom on the road? The potential is there for a couple of low-scoring games in a row. Markstrom can steal a game if Toronto doesn’t jump-start its offence.