7 Takeaways From Rangers 6-0 Win Over Pittsburgh

The New York Rangers kicked off 2024-25 by steamrolling the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 6-0 victory. From the drop of the puck, the Rangers set the tone, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period and never looking back, delivering a statement win to start the season.

Rangers vs. Penguins Game Recap

Just over two minutes into the game, Sam Carrick and Jonny Brodzinski applied pressure on Noel Acciari along the boards in the offensive zone. Brodzinski quickly fed the puck to Jacob Trouba at the point while Carrick positioned himself in front of the net, tipping in his first goal as a Ranger—and the first Rangers goal of the season. Later in the period, Will Cuylle found the back of the net on a pass from Kaapo Kakko, but the goal was overturned after an offside challenge from the Penguins. As the period neared its end, Artemi Panarin intercepted a pass from Lars Eller and set Alexis Lafreniere up for a one-on-one.

Lafreniere pulled off a slick toe drag around Marcus Pettersson before sliding the puck five-hole past Tristan Jarry to extend the Rangers’ lead to 2-0. In the final moments of the period, following a stretch of sustained pressure, Reilly Smith set up Trouba, whose shot was stopped by Jarry, but Chris Kreider was there to bury the rebound, capping off an impressive first period for the Rangers.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Each team had two power play opportunities in the second period, but neither capitalized. The period featured only one goal at the midway point after a zone entry by Filip Chytil and Cuylle. Cuylle mishandled a shot, but it turned into the perfect pass, allowing Chytil to fire the puck past Jarry, extending the Rangers’ lead to 4-0.

Ten minutes into the third, Reilly Smith was sent to the penalty box for hooking Sidney Crosby. On the ensuing Penguins’ power play, a miscommunication between Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson led to a loose puck bouncing off the boards. Kreider pounced on it, made a slick move around Kris Letang, and slid the puck through Jarry’s five-hole for a shorthanded goal.

Vincent Trocheck capped off the night with a goal off a rebound from a Lafreniere shot, putting the Rangers up 6-0 as the game was winding down. The final seconds ticked away, securing the Rangers’ dominant win and Igor Shesterkin’s shutout to open the season.

Rangers Takeaways