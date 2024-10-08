Devils’ News & Rumors: Team Roster, Keefe & 1st Game Maple Leafs Test

In this edition of New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, I’ll outline three early-season matters surrounding the team. First, I’ll break down the finalized 23-man roster and what it means for the team heading into the 2024-25 season. Next, I’ll discuss why new head coach Sheldon Keefe might be a perfect fit for the Devils. Finally, I’ll look ahead to an exciting home opener, where the Devils will face Keefe’s former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs—a big test for both clubs early in the season.

Item 1: The Devils Announce 23-Man Roster for 2024-25

Following an impressive sweep of the Buffalo Sabres in the Global Series, the Devils have finalized their 23-man roster for the 2024-25 regular season. This roster, which blends a core of young stars with established veterans, was trimmed from the expanded 26-player roster allowed during international play.

Now that the Devils are back on North American soil, they’ll move forward with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders as they prepare for the grind of the upcoming season.

Goaltenders (2):

Jake Allen (#34)

Jacob Markstrom (#25)

Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom will be tasked with holding down the fort in the crease. Their veteran presence should provide stability, giving the team confidence from the back end as they aim for a deep playoff run. Both can steal a game now and then when the team might not deserve to win.

Jake Allen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Defensemen (6):

Seamus Casey (#24)

Brenden Dillon (#5)

Dougie Hamilton (#7)

Johnathan Kovacevic (#8)

Simon Nemec (#17)

Jonas Siegenthaler (#71)

The Devils’ blue line features a mix of experience and youth. With Dougie Hamilton anchoring the defense and Simon Nemec continuing his rise, this unit will aim to improve their puck movement and defensive reliability.

Forwards (13):

Nathan Bastian (#14)

Jesper Bratt (#63)

Paul Cotter (#47)

Erik Haula (#56)

Nico Hischier (Captain) (#13)

Jack Hughes (Alternate Captain) (#86)

Curtis Lazar (#42)

Kurtis MacDermid (#23)

Timo Meier (#28)

Dawson Mercer (#91)

Stefan Noesen (#11)

Ondrej Palat (Alternate Captain) (#18)

Tomas Tatar (#90)

Up front, the Devils boast a dangerous mix of skill and grit. With Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes leading the charge, complemented by scorers like Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Dawson Mercer, the team has plenty of firepower to compete with the NHL’s best.

However, several players will start the season on the injured list. These players include promising defenseman Luke Hughes, who is recovering from an offseason shoulder injury.

Injured, Non-Roster:

Luke Hughes (#43) — Shoulder injury

Brett Pesce (#22) — Ankle surgery

Topias Vilen (#38) — Upper-body injury

Adam Beckman (#12) — Lower-body injury

Josh Filmon (#86) — Upper-body injury

Item 2: Why Sheldon Keefe Could Be a Great Fit for the Devils

Keefe’s early tenure with the Devils is already showing signs of success. After a less-than-ideal preseason, he led the team through an intense week of practice before their Global Series debut. His ability to get the players to embrace his puck-pressure system quickly and with high energy has already paid dividends. The Devils overwhelmed the Sabres with speed and aggressive forechecking in their two Global Series victories.

Keefe’s system fits well with a Devils’ roster filled with young, fast players. His philosophy of relentless puck pursuit and maintaining a high tempo suits the skill sets of stars like Hughes and Hischier and instills a sense of accountability. If the team can continue buying into his approach, they could see significant growth as the season progresses.

Keefe’s adaptability is another reason for optimism. Despite a shaky preseason, he used the time in Prague to refocus the team, and it showed. Their motto, “We didn’t just come here for one. We came for two,” reflected his desire to push this team to be more competitive, no matter the circumstances.

Item 3: The Devils Face an Early Test in the Maple Leafs

As the Devils transition from their Global Series success, they focus on an exciting early-season matchup against Keefe’s former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs are perennial playoff contenders and will provide a much tougher test than the Sabres. This game is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing early matchups of the season, with Keefe coaching against the team he used to coach.

The New Jersey Devils are coming off two solid wins in Europe.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Keefe, this will be more than just another game. While he’s likely coy about any personal motivations, there’s no doubt that he’ll want to prove his value against his old organization. Meanwhile, the Devils will be eager to show that their Global Series sweep was no fluke and that they can compete with one of the league’s top teams.

The Maple Leafs will be at a disadvantage heading into this contest. They’ll be coming off a road game against the Montreal Canadiens the night before. On the other hand, the Devils will have had several days to rest and prepare. That should give them a slight edge in energy and game preparation.

What’s Next for the Devils?

This game will serve as a critical early-season benchmark for both teams. For the Devils, it’s a chance to test themselves against a more experienced and highly skilled team. With Keefe’s insights into the Maple Leafs’ tendencies, the Devils will work to exploit any weaknesses they can find. Conversely, the Maple Leafs will aim to make a statement, even on short rest.

Overall, with the roster set and Keefe at the helm, the Devils have the potential to make some noise this season. Thursday’s game against the Maple Leafs will be an early test of how far this team has come and what it can accomplish under its new coach.