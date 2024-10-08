Ottawa Senators Prospect of the Week: Carter Yakemchuk

The 2024-25 NHL preseason has been wild and filled with plenty of controversy, but the Ottawa Senators managed to finish their schedule on a high note with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Many of the team’s top prospects put up strong performances over the seven-game schedule, but none were more impressive than the 2024 seventh-overall pick, Carter Yakemchuk. He led the Senators with seven points in four games, finished second with 10 shots on net, and had the most high-danger chances. Even though Ottawa decided to send him back to the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Calgary Hitmen ahead of their season opener on Oct. 10, he was easily one of the best players in Ottawa during the last couple of weeks.

Yakemchuk Impressive at Both Ends of the Ice

There was no question about Yakemchuk’s offensive abilities and he showcased them every chance he got. Both of his goals were game-winners, three of his assists were primary helpers, and he led the Senators with two rush attempts. But he also showed off a solid defensive game alongside his already well-developed physicality. He had four blocked shots, two takeaways, and despite facing the most high-danger scoring chances of any rookie with the Senators, only three got by him, giving him an 85.7% success rate. It was everything fans could have hoped for for last year’s first-round selection.

There is still room for Yakemchuk to grow, especially on the defensive side. One example is his expected goals against, which was at 3.4 after four games, but his actual goals against was five. Part of that can be blamed on deployment, as only Tyler Kleven played more minutes among rookies than he did, but his skating and lack of agility also held him back in some areas, especially when facing off against some of the NHL’s biggest stars. Yet he still demonstrated intelligence and quick problem-solving skills, using his stick and range to make up for his own deficiencies without taking needless stick penalties. All in all, Yakemchuk showed confidence and aggressiveness years beyond his age, which will serve him well in the future.

More Development Time Is Never a Bad Thing

After such a successful preseason, many expected Yakemchuk to make the Senators’ opening night roster and stick around for at least nine games before the team made any further decisions. However, Ottawa decided to send him back to his junior club. “Carter had a tremendous training camp, but we made this decision in the best interests of his long-term development,” said general manager Steve Staios after the move. “We had a healthy conversation with Carter this morning and we expressed that we have a plan for his development that will allow him to thrive once he arrives in the NHL on a full-time basis. We are excited to watch his growth and trajectory in Calgary this season.”

There’s little doubt that Yakemchuk is close to NHL-ready. However, because he is just 18 years old, he is ineligible to join the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL). Instead, he’ll head to Calgary where he’ll take over as the team’s top pairing defenceman and get plenty of powerplay time. The Hitmen have already made several additions to help shore up their roster, signing 6-foot-5 defenceman and Calgary Flames’ prospect Axel Hurtig and 2025 Draft prospect Robin Svancara, as well as trading for defensive-minded WHL veteran Connor Hvidston. With Yakemchuk, they suddenly become a team to watch in the Eastern Conference.

It’s worth mentioning that the Senators have only had eight players make the opening night roster immediately after their draft year. Alexandre Daigle, Tim Stutzle, Radek Bonk, and defenceman Stanislav Neckar all played a full season after being selected by Ottawa, while Mika Zibanejad, Alex Formenton, Marian Hossa, Zach Smith, and Pavel Demitra all got a trial-period before being returned to their junior club or, in Demitra’s case, going down to the AHL for the rest of the season. Jared Cowen and Radek Hamr also played briefly in their 18-year-old season, but they weren’t called up until April.

Honourable Mentions

Seven rookies appeared on the score sheet across the Senators’ seven preseason games. Of those, Cole Reinhardt was easily the most surprising. Projected to be a fringe NHLer, he scored two goals, added two assists, had six shots, six hits, and drew two penalties. Now, he looks much more like a fourth-line grinder in the same mould as Parker Kelly or Mark Kastelic, both of whom experienced success in Ottawa before moving on. Donovan Sebrango was also impressive, scoring two goals on two shots.

Two rookies earned a spot on the Senators’ roster following their preseason performances. Zach Ostapchuk wasn’t the most offensively consistent player, but his 10 hits were second behind Tyler Boucher and he finished his four games with an impressive 1.56 goals against per 60 minutes. Kleven also secured a spot on the team, although he was always expected to take over the left side on the third pairing. Still, he was incredibly consistent defensively, leading Ottawa with 14 blocks and tying Yakemchuk by facing 21 high-danger chances, but only two got by him.

The Senators have a lot of young players worth watching this season, many of whom will be pushing for a roster spot. Tune in next week to see which prospect stood above the rest!