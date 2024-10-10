3 Adjustments the Maple Leafs Must Make After Opening Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs began their season with a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite a strong effort, especially in the game’s latter stages, they could not solve Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault. Head coach Craig Berube might have been “happy” with his team’s overall performance, but critical areas still need improvement. As they prepare for the second game of the season against the New Jersey Devils, here are three things the team must address.

Maple Leafs Must Fix #1: Power Play Inefficiency

The Maple Leafs’ power play was one of the most glaring issues in the opening game. While their man-advantage unit had shown promise in the preseason, moving quickly and executing plays with precision, that momentum was nowhere to be found against the Canadiens. The power play looked disjointed and slow, particularly when transitioning through the neutral zone.

The hallmark of a strong power play is fast puck movement and a continuous flow, but Toronto struggled to gain any rhythm. The Maple Leafs’ infamous drop-pass strategy, designed to create speed entering the offensive zone, fell flat. Players were waiting too long for the puck, and by the time they crossed the blue line, the Canadiens had already set up defensively.

To fix this, the Maple Leafs must return to the faster pace and movement they displayed in the preseason. Assistant coach Marc Savard will likely show the team a video of their sluggish performance, using it as a teaching moment. If Toronto can pick up the tempo and create more sustained pressure on the power play, they’ll have a much better chance of converting opportunities.

Maple Leafs Must Fix #2: Finishing High-Danger Chances

Despite dominating large portions of the game, especially in the second and third periods, the Maple Leafs couldn’t find the back of the net. They created 23 high-danger chances, but Montembeault stood tall, and Lady Luck was not on their side. Toronto hit the post or crossbar three times, and several rebounds frustratingly bounced away from their sticks.

The team needs to work on finishing these high-danger opportunities. It’s not enough to generate chances—they must find ways to convert them into goals. In the NHL, one bounce can be the difference between winning and losing. While bad luck played a role in their shutout loss, relying on good luck isn’t a sustainable strategy.

The Maple Leafs have the offensive firepower to score in bunches, but in a tight, low-scoring game like this, they need to bear down on those crucial opportunities. Whether getting to the dirty areas in front of the net or sharpening their shot placement, Toronto’s goal scorers must execute better when the pressure is on.

Maple Leafs Must Fix #3: Discipline and Defensive Tightness

Taking five penalties in a game doesn’t cut it, especially against quality opponents. Montreal’s only goal came on the power play after a defensive lapse, which allowed Cole Caufield to score off a beautifully executed “bang-bang” play. The penalties also disrupted the Maple Leafs’ momentum, particularly in the first period, when the game was more evenly contested.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs were solid for most of the game, but the first period was too open and chaotic for Berube’s liking. Toronto gave up 13 shots in the opening 20 minutes and looked vulnerable to quick transitions by the Canadiens. While they tightened up as the game went on, they can’t afford to be that loose early on.

Additionally, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were part of the penalty kill (PK) that allowed Montreal’s goal. Matthews was taken off the PK after that shift, signaling that Berube might not have been satisfied with his performance in that role. The team needs to shore up its special teams play on both ends of the ice—whether that means tweaking the PK units or reinforcing a more disciplined, defensive mindset from the start of the game.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have no time to dwell on the loss as they face the Devils in their next game. The Devils are coming off a hot start, leading the NHL with a 2-0 record after returning from the NHL’s Global Series in Czechia. Toronto might hope to catch the Devils off guard due to potential jet lag, but that won’t make their task any easier.

One critical decision for Berube is who will start in goal. With Joseph Woll dealing with a lower-body injury, the team might turn to Dennis Hildeby, who made the trip and could be in line for his first NHL start. Anthony Stolarz was solid in the loss to Montreal, but playing back-to-back games is a challenge for any goalie. Berube might give the young Hildeby a shot, especially since the Devils will pose a tough test.

The Maple Leafs also need to consider some lineup adjustments. Conor Timmins looked tentative in the season opener, and Timothy Liljegren could slot in on defense. Up front, Bobby McMann might also get a chance to provide fresh legs and energy.

Ultimately, Toronto must build on what worked in Montreal—strong possession play and creating chances—while cleaning up its special teams, finishing, and discipline. With a quick turnaround, it has little time to regroup, but it has the talent to bounce back and even up its record.

