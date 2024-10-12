Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 10/12/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Joel Blomqvist

Tristan Jerry

Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea, Rutger McGroarty

Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body)

Status report

– Rust is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Saturday, including working with the top power play unit, after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury.

– Blomqvist will make his second straight start after making 29 saves in a season-opening 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: John Tavares (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

– Tavares did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, but the center remains a possibility to play.

