Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Maple Leafs – 10/12/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (1-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Jesse Puljujarvi
Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass — Noel Acciari
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany
Joel Blomqvist
Tristan Jerry
Scratched: Valtteri Puustinen, Ryan Shea, Rutger McGroarty
Injured: Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body)
Status report
– Rust is a game-time decision; he was a full participant in the Penguins morning skate Saturday, including working with the top power play unit, after missing the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury.
– Blomqvist will make his second straight start after making 29 saves in a season-opening 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: John Tavares (illness), Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
– Tavares did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday, but the center remains a possibility to play.
