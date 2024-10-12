Kurashev Remains Blackhawks’ Major Driving Force for 2024-25 Season

It’s hard to nail down specific aspects of a team after one game. When the Chicago Blackhawks had their opening night against the Utah Hockey Club, head coach Luke Richardson switched up the lines and defense pairings during the game, so it’s tough to gauge what will come of things. However, one line remained unchanged: Philipp Kurashev’s.

With a more prominent role and a bigger spotlight, it’s hard to miss Kuraashev’s impact on the ice.

Last Season Set Tone for Kurashev

Last season was huge for Kurashev, as he had the breakout year he was looking for, notching 54 points in 75 games. He mostly played on Connor Bedard‘s wing, and he shined, being the second-best scorer on the team behind Bedard. He went from second-line wing to first-line wing, to even first-line center when Bedard fractured his jaw. He grew his game the way the Blackhawks’ hoped he would with his production, and now he is the team’s second-line center as the coaching staff decided to split him and Bedard up.

Kurashev’s New Role and Expectations

To address the elephant in the room, it’s not ideal that Bedard and Kurashev are apart simply because they are on a team that will be looking for goals, and that was the one duo that can be relied on for just that. Look no further than the preseason game against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 5, where they played on the same line and power-play unit and combined for four points on two of the six goals scored in the game. Last season was no different. Chicago Hockey Now referenced that Kurashev and Bedard factored in over half of each other’s goals last season. Bedard had 22 goals, and Kurashev had 18. So, that tells you all you need to know about their partnership.

However, I understand them being split up for depth since the Blackhawks have more options to play with Bedard, like Teuvo Teravainen, and they don’t have many center options for now. As Harman Dayal of The Athletic mentioned, “Kurashev is an adequate 2C stopgap for a rebuilding team, but long-term, he profiles as more of a third-line forward.” (from ‘Every NHL team’s top center duos ranked from best to worst: Who can challenge McDavid and Draisaitl? – The Athletic – 10/07/2024).

I agree with that assessment, but while Kurashev has the bigger responsibility for now, he has to help the team differently than last season, and he seems to be on the right track. According to Natural Stat Trick, the second line of him, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Bertuzzi was the best line on the team for both games in creating offense. Against the Utah Hockey Club, they had seven shots for and seven shots against. Against the Winnipeg Jets, they had six shots-for and two against. It hasn’t resulted in goals, but they are getting their chances. Furthermore, Kurashev’s faceoff percentage is 48.1%.

Why Kurashev Is Important to Blackhawks’ Season

My first thought watching Chicago’s first game against Utah on Oct. 8 was just how important Kurashev will be to this team this season. He had multiple scoring chances, including one in the second period that was a wide-open net, which I am sure he still sees in his nightmares. Even head coach Luke Richardson stated that Kurashev’s line “should have had at least two or three goals in that game.” The same script happened against Winnipeg on Oct. 11, where Kurashev had a short-handed opportunity, a two-on-one chance, and others. If he converted on some of those chances, maybe the outcome of both games would be different, but, granted, no one has established solid footing on offense with three goals in two games.

The other aspect is special teams. When the Blackhawks deployed a very questionable second power-play unit against Utah that included Kurashev, Pat Maroon, Ryan Donato, Craig Smith, and Alec Martinez, it was Kurashev’s presence that was paramount. It seems they need him everywhere to balance their team, even though they have a better roster than before.

Kurashev has always been valuable to the team throughout the lineup because he complements everyone, and his role is different in the sense that he isn’t there just to be Bedard’s right-hand man. Now, he is being relied on more to drive his own line without him, which he got a taste of last season, but it now comes with more pressure and expectations on his part, especially coming off a career year. It hasn’t been perfect so far with the missed opportunities and defensive miscues, but there are signs that the offense, which is what he is there for, will come for him and the second line, and frankly, it’s a must, knowing the Blackhawks’ scoring needs. There is always a chance that Kurashev and Bedard reunite on the first line, and even then, Kurashev’s production remains just as crucial.

As the Blackhawks head into Edmonton on Oct. 12 looking for their first win of the season, Kurashev remains a player to watch, as he continues to be a major piece of the Blackhawks’ puzzle. As he said on Sept. 25, “I feel like I took another step, and I’m ready to show it.”

In other news, the Edmonton game is the perfect time for him to break through, considering it’s his 25th birthday!