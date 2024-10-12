Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens – 10/12/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Centre Bell. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (1-0-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body)
Status report
– Gregor moves to left wing on the second line in place of Grieg, who will center the fourth line.
– MacEwen makes his season debut.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
– Montembeault will start after Primeau allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.
– Heineman returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday.
– Barre-Boulet, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.
– Struble, a defenseman, took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but will not play.
