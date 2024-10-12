Projected Lineups for Senators vs Canadiens – 10/12/24

The Ottawa Senators take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Centre Bell. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (1-0-0) at CANADIENS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, CITY, SNE

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Noah Gregor — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

David Perron — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Ridly Greig — Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Adam Gaudette, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body)

Status report

– Gregor moves to left wing on the second line in place of Grieg, who will center the fourth line.

– MacEwen makes his season debut.

Latest for THW:

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Alex Barre-Boulet, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Jayden Struble (upper body), Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

– Montembeault will start after Primeau allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-4 loss at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

– Heineman returns to the lineup after being a healthy scratch Thursday.

– Barre-Boulet, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

– Struble, a defenseman, took part in the Canadiens morning skate Saturday but will not play.

