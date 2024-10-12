4 Positive Maple Leafs Surprises From First 2 Games

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a difficult test when they traveled to New Jersey for the second half of a back-to-back series, coming off a disappointing loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Despite the challenge of playing a rested Devils team, who had just returned from an extended break following their overseas games in Czechia, the Maple Leafs bounced back in a big way. The 4-2 victory over the Devils showcased several unexpected performances that should give Toronto fans a sense of optimism ahead of tonight’s (Oct. 12) upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here are four positive surprises that emerged from the games.

Positive Surprise One: The Maple Leafs Depth Scoring Stepped Up

The Maple Leafs’ offense has often relied on its core stars—Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. But the story in New Jersey was about Toronto’s bottom six forwards. Steven Lorentz, Max Pacioretty, and Pontus Holmberg, who have been battling for ice time, accounted for three of the team’s four goals. Lorentz was particularly impressive, showcasing his speed and hustle. His contributions weren’t just limited to his goal, as he also created chances by getting the puck deep into the offensive zone, which led to assists on other plays.

Pacioretty, a late-offseason addition, continued his redemption story by scoring Toronto’s opening goal. Despite being on a professional tryout (PTO) before the regular season, Pacioretty looked sharp. The secondary scoring was a significant positive, with these players notching seven points and a combined plus-7 rating in plus/minus.

Positive Surprise Two: Dennis Hildeby’s Impressive Debut

Goaltender Dennis Hildeby got his first start in net for the Maple Leafs, and he delivered a solid performance in New Jersey. At 6-foot-7, Hildeby used his size effectively while also showing surprising agility for a player of his stature. He stopped 22 of the 24 shots he saw, finishing the night with a .917 save percentage. Most notably, Hildeby demonstrated quick lateral movement and a knack for controlling rebounds—both critical aspects of a goaltender’s game.

Hildeby looked calm and composed in the net for a goalie making his debut, a promising sign as the team seeks stability in their backup goalie position. His performance suggests that Toronto might have a strong option if Joseph Woll remains on the shelf for a while. Hildeby looks to be a future NHL starting netminder.

Positive Surprise Three: Steven Lorentz Emerged as a Penalty Kill Specialist

One of the most surprising developments was how much responsibility Steven Lorentz was given for the penalty kill. He played 6 ½ minutes shorthanded through Toronto’s first two games, and his defensive game earned him more ice time overall. He played just over nine minutes in his first Maple Leafs game against the Canadiens. However, he logged 15:07 in New Jersey—more than John Tavares.

Lorentz’s hard work was evident, and head coach Craig Berube rewarded him by deploying him alongside top players like Matthews and Marner in critical moments. He was on the ice when the Devils pulled their goalie late in the game. Lorentz’s energy, both on the forecheck and defensively, has been a welcome surprise for Toronto as they look to solidify their fourth line.

Positive Surprise Four: The Maple Leafs Showed Improved Defensive Play in the Third Period

In both the Montreal and New Jersey games, the Maple Leafs showcased a tendency to get stronger defensively as the games progressed. While they allowed 23 shots combined in the first periods of those two contests, they tightened things up considerably after that. Against Montreal, they gave up just 13 shots over the final two periods, and against New Jersey, they limited the Devils to just 15 shots in the second and third.

More impressively, in New Jersey, the Maple Leafs played an excellent shutdown third period, limiting the Devils to just seven shots and only two high-danger scoring chances. This ability to lock down leads is an essential improvement for a team that has struggled to protect advantages. The bottom line is that the team, at least thus far, looks different this season.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs So Far

The Maple Leafs’ win over the Devils was filled with positive surprises. The resurgence of depth scoring, Hildeby’s solid debut, Lorentz’s versatility on both ends of the ice, and the team’s overall defensive improvements in late-game situations all bode well for their matchup tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As Toronto returns home for a clash with the Penguins, fans should be optimistic about the momentum the team has built. While the Maple Leafs’ core stars like Matthews, Marner, and Nylander have yet to make a significant mark on the scoresheet, the supporting cast has proven more capable of stepping up. Add a fresh goaltender in Anthony Stolarz for the upcoming game, and the Maple Leafs could be primed for another strong showing.