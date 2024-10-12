Predators Look to Get First Win in Detroit

The Nashville Predators’ home opener did not go to plan, as many had hoped in Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. Juuse Saros could not play in the game as he was dealing with a lower-body injury. The Predators’ netminders in the lineup against the Dallas Stars in the first game were Scott Wedgewood and Matt Murray. Murray was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals in case Saros could not suit up.

Predators’ Loss to the Stars

The Stars spoiled the party of the Predators’ debuts of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei. They defeated Nashville by a final score of 4-3. Dallas produced goals with two tallies from Mason Marchment, one from Roope Hintz, and one from Jason Robertson. Logan Stankoven also accrued three assists for the Stars in that victory. In net, goalie Jake Oettinger made 33 saves on 36 shots. The Predators got their goals from Filip Forsberg, Tommy Novak, and Ryan O’Reilly. Meanwhile, Wedgewood stopped 16 shots out of 20 in the loss.

Tommy Novak, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marchessault was the only newcomer to record points in the first game. He had two assists. Predators fans will see if the new players provide more offensive stats against the Detroit Red Wings tonight on Oct. 12.

Predators Trying to Get Their First Win

Nashville will look to get its first win of the season when it takes on the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings also lost their first matchup when they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins and fell to them 6-3. One of the two clubs will finally get their first victory of the season.

Some good news for the Predators is that Saros is back and will start against Detroit. The Red Wings will go with Cam Talbot in the net.

The Predators will see if they can get more of their stars on the board offensively. Stamkos and Skjei were held pointless in the Stars game. However, the points will come as they adjust more to their Nashville teammates. If Stamkos in particular can find the offensive flare he had when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning, opposing teams are going to have a long night. Stamkos has produced the following numbers since the 2014-15 campaign:

2014-15: 43 goals and 29 assists for 72 points in 82 games

2015-16: 36 goals and 28 assists for 64 points in 77 games

2016-17: nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 17 games

2017-18: 27 goals and 59 assists for 86 points in 78 games

2018-19: 45 goals and 53 assists for 98 points in 82 games

2019-20: 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in 57 games

2020-21: 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 38 games

2021-22: 42 goals and 64 assists for 106 points in 81 games

2022-23: 34 goals and 50 assists for 84 points in 81 games

2023-24: 40 goals and 41 assists for 81 points in 79 games

Marchessault has not scored a goal yet for Nashville but has two assists. More goals from players like Forsberg and O’Reilly certainly would help as well. They both contributed in that area against Dallas. Time will tell how the offense looks when they take on the Red Wings.

Red Wings to Keep an Eye on

The Red Wings players that the Predators will need to try to shut down start at forward with Alex DeBrincat. He leads Detroit’s offense so far with two goals and an assist in one game. Lucas Raymond also registered two assists in the team’s first game. Other dangerous talents who could be a problem for Nashville include captain Dylan Larkin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrick Kane, and Moritz Seider, among others.

The Predators have the roster advantages. They have one of the best netminders in the sport playing in the net, two of the best forwards in Stamkos and Forsberg, and some solid defensemen in players like Roman Josi and Skjei. I think Nashville will find a way to win this. The Red Wings may keep it close, but the Predators will pull off the victory in the end. It is another matchup that can help build chemistry among the Predators players. Once they find that chemistry, they will become a real force in the Western Conference.