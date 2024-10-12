Comrie Earns the Backup Spot in the Jets’ Crease

The Winnipeg Jets started the preseason with three goalies signed: Connor Hellebuyck, Eric Comrie, and Kaapo Kähkönen. With Hellebuyck as the obvious starter, something of a “goalie battle” began between Comrie and Kähkönen to fill the coveted backup spot.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, it all came to an end as Kähkönen was claimed by the Colorado Avalanche off of waivers. Let’s take a look at what happened and how Comrie re-claimed his old position with the team.

Kähkönen Was Seemingly Winning the Goalie Battle

In terms of statistics, Comrie and Kähkönen were evenly matched going into this duel. Comrie has a career save percentage (SV%) of .874 and a 24-26 record while Kähkönen has a career SV% of .899 and a 46-67 record. Neither goaltender had great stats last season, but that could be due to the fact that they were on bottom-of-the-standings teams (the Buffalo Sabres for Comrie and the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils for Kähkönen).

Eric Comrie wins the backup position for the Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For a lot of fans, it seemed like Kähkönen had a slight edge over Comrie for the backup position. He started twice during the preseason in comparison to Comrie’s one and only start. His first game didn’t go as planned, letting in five goals on 28 shots, but his second game looked much stronger. During Comrie’s start, he let in three goals on 28 shots, so their stats remained somewhat similar by the end of the preseason. Based on a number of starts alone, it seemed like Kähkönen was the shoo-in for the backup.

Comrie Has Organizational Familiarity

It came as a shock to a lot of fans when Kähkönen ended up on waivers, but at the same time, both goalies statistically seemed like good options, and the Jets couldn’t keep both. Comrie was drafted by the Jets in 2013, and the 2024-25 season will be his third stint with the organization. He previously worked with the team’s goaltender coach, Wade Flaherty, and has been Hellebuyck’s backup goalie in the past as well, so comfort with the tandem may also have played a role in the decision.

Not only that, but Comrie is on a cheaper, longer contract than Kähkönen. Comrie is signed for two years at $825,000 while Kähkönen was only signed for one year at $1 million. If Comrie pans out as a solid backup, the team will have their goalie tandem set for two years on a cheap deal. The Jets also have a bit more cap space to work with going forward, which may prove essential if the team decides to extend any of their six pending unrestricted free agents during the season.

That being said, the Jets gave both goaltenders a fair shake in the preseason, so clearly they saw something they liked more in Comrie’s performance.

Jets Have Limited Options if Hellebuyck or Comrie Goes Down

Now that the Avalanche snagged Kähkönen, the Jets have fewer options if Hellebuyck or Comrie gets hurt. Thomas Milic, a 21-year-old, is set to be the starting goaltender for the Manitoba Moose as he enters his second season of professional hockey. Domenic DiVincentiis, a 20-year-old, appears to be Milic’s backup this season, but this is only his first season of professional hockey. In the best-case scenario for the Jets, Kähkönen would have started the season with the Moose and been an easy call-up in an emergency while serving as a mentor for the young goalies.

Unless the Jets get another American Hockey League (AHL) goalie, it seems like Milic and DiVincentiis are going to split starts with the Moose. However, if one of the NHL goalies gets hurt, the AHL tandem’s lack of professional experience could pose problems for the Jets. Signing a veteran AHL goalie could possibly alleviate some of this stress. Otherwise, the team will have to rely on their youth to hold down the fort with the Moose and hope Hellebuyck and Comrie stay healthy.

Final Word on Kähkönen & Comrie

Whether it came down to his contract, team familiarity, or otherwise, the Jets clearly see strengths in Comrie’s game that gave him the edge over Kähkönen. While it would’ve been ideal to have both goaltenders in the organization, Kähkönen’s talents will ultimately be utilized elsewhere. It’ll be interesting to see going forward how the Jets manage their AHL goalies this season and whether they think Milic needs a mentor. Not to mention, now that Comrie is on a better team than his previous stints, perhaps he’ll see an uptick in his personal stats. Only time will tell, but for now, Jets fans can expect to see a familiar goalie pairing this season.