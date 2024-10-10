Winnipeg Jets Youth Poised for Big Seasons with AHL Manitoba

With the Winnipeg Jets finalizing their roster on Oct. 7, clarity was provided on which prospects, if any, would be given the chance to play on the opening night roster. The verdict was zero, which as much as it goes against words of encouragement from management and coaching, isn’t the most surprising thing given the Jets’ track record.

Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, and Elias Salomonson were all sent down as part of the final roster cutdown, and it leaves many wondering if that opportunity was ever really there for them. That said, there’s not much those three can do about the decision aside from going into the American Hockey League (AHL) with a chip on their shoulder.

All three players are going to play key roles for the Manitoba Moose, and if the circumstances allow, could play their way into the NHL as early as this season.

Lambert’s Second Professional Season Is of Great Importance

Expectations were high for Lambert as he entered Jets’ training camp this season, and those expectations were well deserved after his outstanding season with the Moose in 2023-24. The question marks around the second-line center position only added fuel to the fire, as it appeared there could be a shot for the young forward to challenge for that spot.

That was not the case, however, as it appeared to be a true uphill battle and never really seemed to be within reach. The other aspect of that is that frankly, Lambert didn’t do enough to shine through and beat Vladislav Namestnikov out for that spot. He had his moments, but he would have had to have been perfect to steal that spot or make a spot for himself.

This isn’t to say this is a huge setback for Lambert, as he’s poised to have a big second professional season with the Moose. He’s sure to be put in a position to succeed, and it’s up to him to use that opportunity to show the NHL club that they should give him another shot.

Chibrikov Might be the Closest to the NHL

It was a bit of a shock to see, but there’s a legitimate case to be made that Chibrikov actually had a better shot at an NHL spot than Lambert did. Perhaps the context of role played a part in that, but make no mistake, the 21-year-old from Russia played his game and his game had a place in that lineup.

Nikita Chibrikov, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

His offensive upside is apparent, and he’s worked to establish himself as someone who could have middle-six upside at the NHL level. A notable aspect of his game that can’t be ignored is his ability to stir things up and get under the opponent’s skin. His tenacity would be welcomed in a near-unchanged Jets squad, and ideally could line up next to Adam Lowry on the third line.

Ultimately, it was apparent the Jets didn’t really have an appetite to shake up that middle six, but they’re one injury away from needing someone who can step in and play that type of game. Chibrikov, at least in the preseason, showed he can potentially be that guy.

Similarly to Lambert, Chibrikov is going to play big minutes on a very deep Moose team. With a really solid mix of veterans and young players, the AHL pipeline has a good foundation of being a successful team in 2024-25 and Chibrikov is going to get a chance to refine his game even further in that environment.

Salomonsson’s Efforts Did Not Go Unnoticed

On the back end, one of the biggest surprises of training camp was the emergence of Elias Salomonsson as an NHL option on the third pairing. With this season being his first on North American ice, it wouldn’t have been a shock to see the youngster display some growing pains as he gets used to the differences.

It certainly looked that way in the first preseason game, but as training camp wore on, he got stronger and stronger. In fact, it actually appeared as if he had a shot to crack the opening night lineup with just two preseason games left. As hard as he tried, there were still areas of his game that the coaching staff saw as needing work.

As fun as it was to see the Swedish defenceman get a chance to burst onto the scene, some time in the AHL just to get his feet under him on a more consistent basis isn’t a bad thing. That being said, it seems as if he’ll find his way back to the NHL sooner rather than later, especially with how highly head coach Scott Arniel speaks of him after what he saw since the beginning of camp.

The Youth Movement Is Forced to Wait

Entering the season, many thought this was the year that there would be at least some sort of infusion of young talent. Whether that was Lambert, Chibrikov, or Salomonsson, it was something fans have been looking forward to ever since both coaching and management alluded to the opportunities they would be given.

Now, the best that fans can hope for is for the youngsters to go down and establish themselves as dominant players at that level. From there, that’s when the next discussion can happen regarding their promotions. Remember, Kyle Connor went back down after many thought he was set, and was a Jet in less than two weeks. Whether it’s injuries or excellent play in the AHL, there will eventually be avenues to the NHL.