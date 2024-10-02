Jets’ Elias Salomonsson Making Case for Team’s Final Defensive Spot

There is very little evidence that the Winnipeg Jets prefer to develop their prospects in the NHL, and even less evidence to say a player can step right into their first season on the smaller North American ice and find success. Elias Salomonsson is trying to defy both of those precedents and find a spot on the Jets out of camp.

The 20-year-old Swedish defenseman is getting every shot he can to impress, and it sounds like he is doing just that. Salomonsson is going to be on the third pairing on Wednesday night as the Jets take on the Calgary Flames, effectively giving the coaching staff a look at what he can do this late in the preseason.

That said, the odds remain stacked against the young defender as he tries to force the Jets’ coaching staff into a really tough decision. There is certainly a chance for that type of surprising move to happen, but can Salomonsson really seize that opportunity?

Heinola, Stanley Injuries Open a Spot

Let’s start with the obvious and remind everyone that this conversation wouldn’t even be happening if not for the two key defensive injuries that have taken place in training camp. Ville Heinola went down early after an infection was discovered in his surgically-repaired ankle from last season’s injury, effectively marking an indefinite absence. Then, it was announced that Logan Stanley would be undergoing knee surgery after a meniscus issue flared up. Both are out for at least a month.

Those two, one way or another, were likely destined to battle for that sixth and final defensive spot. Now, it’s a toss-up regarding who will spend time this season on that third pairing. The Jets prepared for a situation like this by bringing in Haydn Fleury and Dylan Coghlan in the offseason, but is that enough to make a difference?

Enter Salomonsson.

The Jets’ 2022 55th-overall selection is a fresh face in terms of the North American game, spending the last four seasons with Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League before making the jump over this season. Most have anticipated he’ll spend time with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL) before having an NHL impact, but it appears the injuries may have sped up that process.

Elias Salomonsson, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Admittedly, Jets’ head coach Scott Arniel is using that open third-pairing spot as a tryout spot for those trying to make an impact like Salomonsson, Fleury, and Coghlan.

“They’re all kind of getting kicks at it on that side of the ice,” Arniel said in his post-practice scrum on Sunday, Sept. 29. “I have to get a feel for, with those two injuries on that side setting us back, who can maybe go over and play that side.”

That uncertainty is ultimately what Salomonsson needs to capitalize on if he’s planning on making an NHL impact to start the season. If he can wedge his way in there and continue to get more comfortable, he’ll give Arniel a chance to see what he can do and force the new bench boss to make what is surely a tough decision.

Salomonsson Keeps Improving

Things looked a bit tentative for Salomonsson in the early stages of the preseason, but he’s only improved since then. He’s looked visibly comfortable as the training camp sessions have come and gone, even laying the body on Jets’ captain Adam Lowry during Sunday’s practice. That’s part of his game, and him showing it so confidently is a sign he’s feeling ready to make some noise in camp.

“He’s getting more and more comfortable each day,” Arniel said Sunday. “He’s kind of gone under the radar, but he is a prospect we’ll be relying on.”

Salomonsson has a puck-moving upside that isn’t as present in the other two options, and while playing on the left isn’t his natural spot, it appears that isn’t a problem as he continues to grow as a player. Is that improvement enough to win him a spot over two veterans? That’s a decision that likely won’t be made until closer to the end of training camp.

His game falls under an interesting category, as he profiles as someone who can play a shutdown role in a defensive group. That said, he isn’t a slouch in terms of how he moves the puck. This was apparent on the bigger ice, as he was able to utilize time and space to work the puck into transition to ensure the play left the zone without additional threats. If that element translates to the smaller ice, the Jets would be smart to add someone like that into the fold.

Two Games for Defensive Hopefuls to Stand Out

The Jets have two preseason games remaining, both against the Flames. The likeliest outcome is that Salmonsson, along with Fleury and Coghlan, play both as a last chance to make a difference and stand out. Regardless of whether Salomonsson makes the NHL squad after those two games, it’s a great problem to have if you’re the Jets that he has already begun to grasp the nuances of the smaller ice.

It’s an uphill battle for sure, but the fact he’s still battling shows just how much Salomonsson has impressed the coaching staff. The question remains, however, can he defy the odds and make the opening-night roster? Well, that question will be answered no later than the end of the upcoming weekend.