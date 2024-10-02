What Craig Berube’s Quotes Mean for the Maple Leafs

If you were hoping for new Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube to be a candid, honest quote machine in the mold of John Tortorella in his first training camp with the club, then you have probably been disappointed thus far (and probably weren’t very familiar with him up to this point.) The new bench boss has been measured and generally positive in much of his interaction with Toronto media, as he should be at this early stage.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t offered some indication of where things stand with a roster still in need of cap compliance-related changes ahead of opening night. Even as Berube plays his cards close to the chest, there is meaning and insight to be extracted from some of his comments during camp. Let’s dig a little deeper into what the 58-year-old has said and what it likely means for the Maple Leafs.

“We Want to Play a Fast, Aggressive North-South Game”

We’ve already seen some stylistic changes to what the club might look like under Berube relative to how things were run under Sheldon Keefe. Right from the outset of camp, there was a physical, intense, competitive feel that stood in contrast to what previous years had brought.

Training camp has demonstrated how things will be different under new head coach Craig Berube (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This comment, however, was probably the most significant acknowledgment of how different things will be under Berube. Keefe employed a highly methodical, east-west game that emphasized possession and control, particularly as the team regrouped in the defensive and neutral zones. Don’t expect the same approach taken by Berube, who wants to utilize the team’s speed to drive a more attack-oriented style.

That’s not to say Keefe’s style was ineffective. Toronto finished second to the Colorado Avalanche in goals per game (3.63) last season. This change, however, might make them even more dangerous, not to mention more exciting. The downside is that such a style leaves more opportunity for offensive rushes the other way, but hopefully, an improved defensive corps should mitigate some of that damage.

“I Know [Pacioretty] Scored Two Goals, But He Was Also Physical and Strong On Pucks”

Professional tryout (PTO) invitee Max Pacioretty was so good in his first preseason game with the Maple Leafs that he probably didn’t need any propping up from his coach. Still, Berube wanted to emphasize that even his three-point night against the Ottawa Senators didn’t tell the full story of his performance. Sure, the two goals the 35-year-old scored weren’t going on his career highlight reel, but the coach was sure to note the plays he made that didn’t appear on the scoresheet.

⚠️ Max Pacioretty is double dipping!! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kqr5iONIaW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 23, 2024

If there was any question about Pacioretty’s likelihood to stick with the big club once the regular season rolls around, this game and Berube’s reaction to it pretty much put those questions to rest. Sure, the veteran forward’s status with the team may have been a foregone conclusion based on speculation that he already had a handshake agreement for a full contract in place, but a strong opening performance and acknowledgment from the coach certainly made his place on the team feel earned. While it’s true he hasn’t done much of note since that game, neither have many of the Maple Leafs’ big guns.

“It’s a Work in Progress. It’s Not Easy to Switch Over and Play Center”

This quote was in regards to William Nylander’s adjustment to the centre position in camp, but also served as an insight into how Berube will approach his positional transition. No, the 28-year-old Swede’s shift from the wing to the middle hasn’t been without some growing pains, but that was to be expected and won’t result in an immediate, knee-jerk reaction.

In and of itself, this isn’t a particularly controversial or interesting take. However, the subtext here is that Nylander seemingly took a subtle shot at Keefe while expressing his enthusiasm for trying to play centre, explaining that he hadn’t previously gotten much of a shot by saying, “What’d I play, one game? I don’t know. You might have to ask my old coach about that.”

Coming off of a 40-goal season, Nylander seems to be welcoming the switch. And, at least at this point, Berube seems to be embracing the idea that he’ll need to remain patient while his superstar forward grows into the role.

You Might Also Like

“It’s Not Even the Goals So Much as the Way [Robertson] Played […] His Work Ethic and Competitiveness Were Excellent”

Even after Nicholas Robertson ended his contract dispute with the Maple Leafs by signing a one-year contract, speculation lingered that the 23-year-old wasn’t long for the organization. That may still be the case, but it didn’t sound like it after a pair of 2-1 wins over the Montreal Canadiens.

Seeing top-six minutes, Robertson made the most of his opportunity. He was arguably the best player across the two games, scoring three of Toronto’s four goals and, as Berube noted, demonstrated an impressive work ethic and a high compete level. He demonstrated some of that hard-nosed play in a highlight-reel moment on Thursday, snatching the puck off Montreal defenceman Adam Engstrom in the offensive zone before depositing it into the net. Interestingly, those were the exact same characteristics the coach outlined earlier in camp when describing what a young player needs to bring forward to crack the Leafs’ lineup.

It’s possible that Berube was just trying to help prop up a young forward who isn’t exactly the most popular figure in Leafs Nation right now. Robertson has raised the ire of Maple Leafs fans – both for his reported trade request and subsequent holdout and for a strange play against Montreal earlier in the preseason where he sent Nylander to the ice (and the dressing room) by poking his backside with his stick, ostensibly to help direct him. Still, all will be quickly forgiven if Robertson can continue playing like he has of late.

No, Berube hasn’t been a candid headline-grabber as coach, which is probably just as well for someone who probably doesn’t want to steal attention away from the players on the ice. However, he also hasn’t spoken in riddles or left any uncertainty over his intended message. In that sense, players know where they stand with him. And we may just have some idea from listening to him of what’s going on with the direction of the club.