Will a Healthy Max Pacioretty Make the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster?

If Max Pacioretty wanted to make a great first impression on Toronto Maple Leafs fans, he certainly did. The veteran winger, who’s dealt with significant injuries in recent seasons, looked like his old self, showing little sign of the physical setbacks that have plagued him. Despite being in his mid-30s, Pacioretty played his first preseason game with energy and poise. He took a minute to adjust but quickly caught fire and drove the play. His composed presence on the ice showed his experience and value as a seasoned player.

Off the ice, Pacioretty came across as well-spoken and grateful for the opportunity to be back in action. He seems genuinely happy to be with the Maple Leafs and is embracing his partnership on a line with John Tavares. Pacioretty’s positivity about his role speaks volumes about his mindset.

The question remains: Will Pacioretty secure a spot on the Maple Leafs’ roster? Could his veteran savvy and undeniable talent be enough to lock in a contract? Check out the discussion in the video below to see what insiders say about his chances.

Pacioretty’s Strong Start: A Case for Believing the Hype

Pacioretty, currently on a professional tryout (PTO) with the Maple Leafs, has already impressed fans and analysts. Despite the technicality, even his agent has downplayed its significance, implying the PTO is more of a formality than actual competition. Pacioretty’s performance in the preseason — at least two goals and an assist — has fueled optimism about his role on the roster.

Speaking on The Fan Pregame, Frank Seravalli believes there’s good reason to be excited about Pacioretty’s potential impact. While no one expects the 38-goal pace he once delivered in his healthiest seasons, Seravalli sees no reason Pacioretty couldn’t score 20-25 goals and rack up 55-60 points, provided he stays healthy. His skill set and scoring ability remain elite, making him a solid addition to a team working within limited cap space.

A Perfect Fit for the Maple Leafs’ Cap Situation

With the Maple Leafs facing tight salary cap constraints, Pacioretty’s value becomes even more significant. Seravalli noted that the team did its homework on Pacioretty’s medical condition. With his injuries behind him, Toronto views him as an ideal low-risk, high-reward player. The question isn’t whether he will make the roster but what the final contract will look like.

The uncertainty surrounding Pacioretty’s contract seems rooted in cap flexibility. The Maple Leafs might wait until the end of training camp to finalize his deal, giving them the freedom to navigate any unexpected changes to their salary structure.

Why Didn’t Pacioretty Sign a Guaranteed Deal?

Interestingly, Pacioretty had other offers, including guaranteed NHL deals. Still, he chose the PTO route with Toronto for several reasons. First, the team lost and never replaced a top-six scoring winger in Tyler Bertuzzi. Second, the Maple Leafs have regular Stanley Cup aspirations. Third, the organization invests heavily in medical support and development. Finally, Pacioretty has a clear path to turn his PTO into a contract, perhaps with bonuses.

So why didn’t he sign a guaranteed deal? Seravalli suggested it’s a strategic move by the Maple Leafs, enabling them to keep their options open as they navigate cap issues. One possibility involves Jani Hakanpää, whose injury could land him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), freeing up cap space.

Pacioretty’s PTO also gives the team flexibility if another player, such as Nicholas Robertson, earns a roster spot. Robertson, who has also faced injury issues, could be a trade candidate or fill a bottom-six role. The Maple Leafs’ cap situation is dynamic, and the PTO allows them to delay final decisions until just before the regular season.

The Pacioretty Gamble: Managing Risk While Maximizing Reward

The organization’s decision to bring Pacioretty in on a PTO reflects a desire to mitigate risk. Seravalli pointed out that the team is guarding against potential injury during the preseason. The idea is to ensure Pacioretty remains healthy and ready to contribute during the regular season rather than committing to a contract immediately.

Given the salary cap crunch and roster uncertainties, Pacioretty’s PTO gives the Maple Leafs time to assess their options. However, barring any setbacks, all signs point to him joining the team once the financial details are sorted out.

Final Thoughts: Will Pacioretty Be a Maple Leafs Player for 2024-2025?

In Seravalli’s estimation, it’s almost a given that Pacioretty will be in Toronto for the 2024-2025 season. While the exact terms of his contract remain in limbo, his performance in the preseason and the Maple Leafs’ cap considerations suggest it’s only a matter of time before he officially earns his spot.

With his experience, scoring ability, and the Maple Leafs’ limited cap space, he fits the profile of the perfect player to bolster the team’s depth heading into the new season.