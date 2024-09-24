Thatcher Demko’s Injury Clouds Canucks’ Playoff Hopes

It feels like a distant memory now, but during the 2020 bubble playoffs, when Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom went down, a young Thatcher Demko stepped in and surprised the hockey world. Back then, Demko stood on his head, setting records by keeping the Vegas Golden Knights off the score sheet for what seemed like an eternity. He was the surprise hero of the Canucks’ deep playoff run.

For those who don’t remember Demko’s remarkable streak, it was September 2020 when the rookie backup stepped up in Games 5 and 6 of the second-round series. Coming off the bench for the injured Markstrom, Demko faced the league’s most relentless offensive team and denied 90 of 91 shots. Vancouver was on the brink of an unlikely postseason comeback, needing just one more win against Vegas to complete the turnaround.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While the Golden Knights ultimately advanced, the real story was Demko’s breakout performance in the Edmonton bubble. He stopped the first 32 shots he faced in Game 7, finishing with 33 saves and an astounding .985 save percentage for the series. It put Demko on the map as a future star goaltender.

Demko Is No Longer Unknown: He’s the Canucks Go-to Goalie

Demko is no longer an underdog—he’s the Canucks’ undisputed No. 1 goaltender, and there’s constant talk each season about him being a Vezina Trophy candidate. However, his biggest challenge isn’t stopping pucks; it’s getting healthy and back on the ice.

As the Canucks head into the new season, Demko’s injury situation casts a shadow over the team. What’s going on with his recovery, and how will it impact the Canucks’ chances moving forward?

Demko’s Injury History in the 2023-24 Season

Demko’s injury timeline began on April 23, 2024, when he was considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He missed Game 2 in the playoffs against the Nashville Predators. Despite a solid performance in Game 1, he was replaced by Casey DeSmith. The following day, head coach Rick Tocchet announced that Demko would be regarded as week-to-week, ruling him out for the start of the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. On April 25, Demko travelled with the team for their playoff games in Nashville, although his week-to-week status suggested his return was not imminent.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

By early May, Demko remained unavailable for the beginning of the second-round series, continuing to be classified as week-to-week. On May 19, he was officially ruled out for Game 7 against the Oilers, marking his absence from 12 straight games. With the team relying on either Arturs Silovs or DeSmith for crucial games, the situation became increasingly dire.

Flash ahead to August. Reports emerged that Demko was progressing in his recovery from a knee injury, though no specific timetable for his return was given. Speculation arose regarding the possibility of surgery, and the Canucks began exploring the goaltending market in case Demko wasn’t ready for the upcoming season.

On Sept. 18, Demko addressed the media about his recovery, confirming that he would not participate in training camp or preseason games and would need to manage his workload upon returning. The following day, he noted significant progress in his recovery over the past few weeks. He described his condition as a unique lower-body muscle injury, a rarity among hockey players, which added another layer of uncertainty regarding his path back to the ice as the new season approached.

Understanding Thatcher Demko’s Popliteus Muscle Injury

Demko’s recent injury has raised concerns. The injury involves the popliteus, a small yet crucial muscle behind the knee. In the video below, NHL.com’s Kevin Woodley discussed the nature of this injury, shedding light on what it means for Demko’s recovery.

Woodley shared that the popliteus muscle is triangular and plays a significant role in “unlocking” the knee joint from a fully extended position, which is essential for movement. While it doesn’t contribute significantly to knee flexion, it stabilizes the knee and protects the lateral meniscus during movement. When this muscle is injured, it can lead to instability and difficulty with specific movements.

Demko has expressed optimism about his recovery, stating that he feels good after taking a month off to focus on healing. However, there remains a level of uncertainty surrounding the extent of the injury. Reports indicate that it could be a strain or a more serious issue, but the exact degree of damage is still unknown. The healing timeline for a popliteus injury can range from three to 16 weeks, making it difficult to predict when he might return to form.

Given the rarity of this injury in the NHL, many experts have noted that there’s no standard treatment plan, which adds to the uncertainty. Woodley pointed out that it’s crucial for the Canucks to consider an insurance policy with a more experienced backup goaltender as they navigate this situation.

As Demko works toward recovery, the focus will be on ensuring that he can regain the full functionality of his knee without long-term complications. For now, Canucks fans will be keeping a close eye on his progress as the season approaches.

Canucks’ Prospects with Demko’s Injury

The injury to Demko is concerning news for Vancouver, especially following their surprising success last season. They exceeded expectations and advanced further in the playoffs than many anticipated, mainly due to Demko’s standout performance. While young netminder Arturs Silovs showed promise during the Stanley Cup run, Demko has been the cornerstone of Vancouver’s defence.

Arturs Silovs of the Vancouver Canucks makes a save against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Without Demko, the Canucks face significant challenges. A team’s success in the postseason will hinge on a reliable goaltender, and Demko has proven to be that vital presence. His absence could lead to a dip in the team’s overall performance, as a strong goalie is critical for any NHL team aiming for a deep playoff run.

That said, the Canucks are not entirely reliant on Demko. They have other talented players who can step up in his absence. However, his injury undoubtedly poses a risk to their playoff aspirations. The team will need to rally and find ways to cover his absence, but Demko’s role as a key player will be missed significantly if he is sidelined for an extended period.

The path forward is far from certain because the Canucks’ regular season prospects will be closely tied to the status of their star goaltender. Right now, no one knows when Demko will show up ready and able to play like his healthy self.