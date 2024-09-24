NHL Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers were given a negotiating deadline by goaltender Igor Shesterkin. What does this mean? And, are the Rangers worried? Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers released a statement on the Evander Kane recovery timeline. The hint here seems to be he’s out for the season. Finally, the Spittin’ Chiclets cast responds to Don Sweeney calling them out regarding the Jeremy Swayman negotiations and says they know the Bruins lowballed Swayman. They also get into what happens if the Bruins struggle to start the season without their starter.

Shesterkin Tells Rangers He Won’t Negotiate Once Season Starts

The New York Rangers received potentially bad news when it comes to goaltender Igor Shesterkin. While talks continued, it has been confirmed he will not negotiate an extension during the regular season. This twice in a couple of weeks the netminder has said things that leave some doubt as to his future in New York. At the very least, what will the roster look like if the team caves and pays him the massive AAV he’s rumored to be looking for?

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Mollie Walker of the New York Post broke the story and added that Shesterkin might be seeking as much as $12 million per season on his next contract. So much for a hometown discount. He recently noted, “I love the organization, I love the team, I love the fans. So, of course, it would be great to stay here, but you never know what can happen.”

Adam Herman of Bleacher Report argues that the Rangers will have little choice but to pay Shesterkin because he hides a huge weakness of the team, which is that “The New York Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy and made the Eastern Conference Final last year despite finishing 11th in expected goals and, more drastically, 23rd at five-on-five.” If he’s not in goal for them, they aren’t nearly as good. He doesn’t crack when the Rangers allow a ton of shots against.

Frank Seravalli reports:

Contract talks are ongoing with #NYR and Igor Shesterkin. Don’t believe Rangers are too fazed by a reported ‘deadline’ to get a deal done before reg season begins. Safe to say: Shesterkin is #NYR priority, he has earned an AAV higher than Carey Price, but there are limits.

Evander Kane Out of Action at Least 6 Months

During a discussion on the Got Yer’ Back podcast, Ryan Rishaug and Jason Strudwick discussed the statement released by the Edmonton Oilers regarding Kane’s recovery timeline. Rishaug pointed out what he believed was the key phrasing of a “minimum” of six months that Kane would be out.

Related: 10 NHLers Due for Bounce-Back Seasons in 2024-25

That puts his return into March or even later. Should it stretch into April, which Strudwick thinks it will, that means he likely doesn’t return in the regular season and won’t be available until the playoffs. Many insiders are thinking there is no way the Oilers have Kane on the ice before the NHL trade deadline and there’s real talk that the team believes he could be out all season.

Bruins Lowballed Swayman and the Pressure Is On

Ryan Whitney of Spittin’ Chiclets responded to recent comments from Bruins’ GM Don Sweeney when he aired his frustrations about what he deemed lies regarding the Bruins not talking to Jeremy Swayman or picking up the phone to negotiate. Whitney says he knows for a fact that the Bruins lowballed offered Swayman and completely fumbled these negotiations.

https://twitter.com/spittinchiclets/status/1838570706415559073

Now, the belief is that Swayman is digging in and Paul Bissonette said that if Joonas Korpisalo isn’t playing well to start the season, the team may have no choice but to bite the bullet and pay Swayman what he wants. The hosts said that Sweeney is frustrated by the way all of this has gone and he’s just taking out his frustrations on their show.