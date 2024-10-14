Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Canadiens – 10/14/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell

Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Rutger McGroarty

Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson

Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang

Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Status report

Jarry will make his second start of the season after Blomqvist started the past two games.

Nedeljkovic, a goalie, took part in an optional morning skate.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia

Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson — David Savard

Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report