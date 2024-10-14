Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Canadiens – 10/14/24

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (1-2-0) at CANADIENS (2-1-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, PRIME, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Rickard Rakell
Drew O’Connor — Lars Eller — Rutger McGroarty
Noel Acciari — Kevin Hayes — Cody Glass

Marcus Pettersson — Erik Karlsson
Matt Grzelcyk — Kris Letang
Ryan Graves — Jack St. Ivany

Tristan Jarry
Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Valtteri Puustinen, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Matt Nieto (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body)

Status report

  • Jarry will make his second start of the season after Blomqvist started the past two games.
  • Nedeljkovic, a goalie, took part in an optional morning skate.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Joel Armia
Josh Anderson — Jake Evans — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Christian Dvorak — Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson — Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson — David Savard
Arber Xhekaj — Justin Barron

Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Rafael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

  • Montembeault will make his second straight start, and third in four games.
  • The Canadiens will use the same lineup as they did in a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
  • Struble took part in the optional morning skate but the defenseman will not play.
