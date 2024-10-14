Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Avalanche – 10/14/24

The New York Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (0-1-1) at AVALANCHE (0-2-0)
9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, TVAS
Advertisement: 0:14
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
- Sorokin will make his season debut following offseason back surgery.
Latest for THW:
- Bridgeport Islanders Are Different But Not Better
- Varlamov Is Islanders’ Short-Term Fix, Not Long-Term Solution in Net
- Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Stars – 10/12/24
Avalanche projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
- The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.
- Georgiev will get his third start of the season. He was pulled in each of his first two games.
Latest for THW:
- Avalanche Should Keep Tabs on Igor Shesterkin’s Extension Situation
- NHL Rumors: Kraken, Wild, Avalanche
- Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Avalanche – 10/12/24