Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Avalanche – 10/14/24

The New York Islanders take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (0-1-1) at AVALANCHE (0-2-0)

9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

  • Sorokin will make his season debut following offseason back surgery.

Avalanche projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

  • The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.
  • Georgiev will get his third start of the season. He was pulled in each of his first two games.

